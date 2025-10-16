 CBI Recovers ₹5 Crore Cash, 1.5 Kg Gold In Raids After Punjab DIG Caught Red-Handed Taking Bribe
A scrap dealer had filed a written complaint with the central agency alleging that Bhullar had demanded a bribe of Rs 8 lakh through a middleman named Krishna for settling an FIR registered against him and ensuring that no coercive or adverse police action was taken against his scrap business.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Thursday, October 16, 2025, 09:21 PM IST
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has recovered Rs 5 crore in cash, over 1.5 kg of gold, and 22 watches in a raid at Punjab DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar's locations in Punjab and Chandigarh on Thursday after arresting the IPS officer in a corruption case involving bribery.

According to reports, a scrap dealer had filed a written complaint with the central agency alleging that Bhullar had demanded a bribe of Rs 8 lakh through a middleman named Krishna for settling an FIR registered against him and ensuring that no coercive or adverse police action was taken against his scrap business.

The complaint has further alleged that recurring monthly payments, referred to as "sewa-pani," were also demanded. The scrap dealer in his complaint to the CBI claimed that the DIG had threatened him with implication in a false criminal case if he failed to comply with the demands.

During the investigation, the CBI discovered WhatsApp communications between DIG Bhullar and an middleman named Krishna. In these messages, Bhullar allegedly directed Krishna to collectRs 8 lakh as a bribe, using coded language in Punjabi to mask the transaction details and payment instructions. The WhatsApp number involved in these conversations was verified to belong to DIG Bhullar himself.

Based on this evidence, the CBI filed charges against both Bhullar and Krishna. When officers searched Bhullar's residence in Chandigarh, they uncovered substantial assets including Rs 5 crore in cash, 1.5 Kg gold, 22 watcher, multiple pieces of luggage, high-end vehicles, and extensive jewellery collections.

