Video: Heated Brawl Breaks Out At Texas Burger Shop Over Orders Mis-Up; 7 Arrested | Facebook @

A heated brawl broke out in a burger shop in Texas recently, which led to the arrests of 7 accused who were involved in the physical assaults. The incident that occurred on October 5 has come to light after several reports and a video of the incident went viral on social media. According to the police report, the fight erupted over an order mix-up at the restaurant. Police reported that during the fight, they arrested 7 accused individuals.

The San Antonio Police Department (SAPD) reported that officers responded to a Whataburger on October 5 at 3 AM to reports of an assault in progress. Police said that the brawl began after "two parties were arguing over a mix-up of orders."

WATCH VIDEO:

NEW: Seven people arrested after a brawl broke out inside a Texas Whataburger over an order mix-up



One of the ‘teens’ suffered a concussion, 40 lacerations, a bite mark, a broken wrist, and bruised kidneys, liver, and ribs



The victim’s mother claimed Whataburger staff told… pic.twitter.com/JywVX5Qnqs — Unlimited L's (@unlimited_ls) October 15, 2025

A viral video posted to social media after the incident captured separate fights breaking out within the group, where a group of individuals were seen fighting and kicking each other on the floor.

Seven people were arrested and charged with assault causing bodily injuries, cops confirmed to the outlet. Arrested were Andres Garcia Cardenas, 21, Tyrone Tolliver, 21, Miguel Torres, 57, Meili Torres, 21, Andrew Lopez, 21, Deontae Tolliver, 23, and Veronica Valdez, 53, authorities said. According to the police report, two 18-year-olds and two 20-year-olds were also a part of one of the groups, the outlet said.

No major injuries were reported despite the chaos, police added. The investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

The video was posted by one of the victim's mothers, Rebecca Noel, on Facebook. She wrote on her post, "Part of another table’s order was mistakenly brought to my son and his friends. Instead of the staff acknowledging their error, they reportedly told the other customers." Noel added, "Moments later, those individuals confronted my son and his friends, and within seconds, the situation escalated far beyond a simple misunderstanding — to a violent assault."