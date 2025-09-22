Court Summons PM Modi Biopic Maa Vande Actor Unni Mukundan In An Alleged Assault Case

Instagram

Unni Mukundan celebrates his 38th birthday today (September 22, 2025). While his fans are wishing him on social media and are happy about his upcoming movie announcements, here's a news that will upset them. The Judicial First-Class Magistrate Court in Kakkanad has summoned Unni in connection with an alleged assault case. He has been asked to appear in court on October 27, 2025.

In May this year, the former manager of Unni, Vipin Kumar, filed a complaint against the actor for verbally abusing and physically assaulting him. In a statement, the Marco actor had denied the allegations.

Unni Mukundan Statement On Assault Allegations

After Vipin had filed the complaint and spoke to media about the incident, Unni had shared a statement on his Instagram about it. He had denied the allegations

The actor in his statement wrote, "There was no physical attack at any point of time as he claims and the allegations put forth are absolutely false and untrue. The whole place is under CCtv scanning. Please verify the same before arriving at any conclusion. (sic)"

He further wrote, "Every word spoken by this individual is an absolute lie. I deny all allegations. Im just an easy target, He is threatening and harassing me for some undue gain and benefits. (sic)."

Unni Mukundan's Upcoming Movies

Meanwhile, Unni is all set to play Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a biopic titled Maa Vande. The movie was announced a couple of days ago on PM Modi's birthday.

Today, on Unni's birthday, the makers had unveiled a new poster of the movie. The actor has also teamed up with Reliance Entertainment to star in two Hindi films. The announcement of the same was also done on Monday.