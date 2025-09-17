 Unni Mukundan To Play PM Modi In Biopic: Know About The Malayalam Actor's Journey, Sexual Harassment Case & More
Unni Mukundan To Play PM Modi In Biopic: Know About The Malayalam Actor's Journey, Sexual Harassment Case & More

Unni Mukundan To Play PM Modi In Biopic: Know About The Malayalam Actor's Journey, Sexual Harassment Case & More

Sachin TUpdated: Wednesday, September 17, 2025, 07:40 PM IST
article-image

On Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday (September 17), a new biopic was officially announced, with Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan stepping into the role of India's leader. Titled Maa Vande, the film reportedly aims to trace Modi's journey from his childhood to becoming the Prime Minister, showcasing his struggles, determination, and rise to power.

While the announcement created a buzz nationwide, many are curious to know more about Unni Mukundan, the man chosen to play the PM.

Who is Unni Mukundan?

Born on September 22, 1987, in Kerala, Unni Mukundan began his acting career in Tamil cinema with Seedan (2011) before making his Malayalam debut in Bombay March 12.

He shot to fame with Mallu Singh (2012) and has since built a strong presence in Malayalam films, with roles in Meppadiyan, Shefeekkinte Santhosham, and Marco.

He has also acted in Telugu and Tamil projects, including the hit Janatha Garage.

Apart from acting, Mukundan is a playback singer, lyricist, and producer under his banner, Unni Mukundan Films (UMF). Known for his fitness and versatility, he has earned a reputation as one of Malayalam cinema’s bankable stars.

When Unni Mukundan met PM Modi

In April 2023, the actor met PM Modi in Kochi and shared a picture with him on social media. He had also penned a special special note for him.

In the caption, the actor revealed that he met PM Modi for 45 minutes and also spoke in Gujarati. He added that he was yet to recover from the excitement.

Unni Mukundan's sexual assault case

Unni Mukundan was accused of assaulting a woman when she visited him at his residence in Edappally, Kochi, on August 23, 2017, to discuss a film project. She filed the complaint on September 15, 2017. Mukundan had rejected her claims and filed a defamation case against her. He also accused her of demanding Rs 25 lakh, in settlement.

article-image

Mukundan had filed petitions in the magistrate and session court, seeking to quash the case. The courts dismissed these petitions, leaving the actor to knock the doors of the High Court, seeking his acquittal.

In March 2023, the Kerala High Court dismissed the case of sexual assault against Unni Mukundan.

