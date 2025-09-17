Narendra Modi Birthday: Marco Actor Unni Mukundan To Play PM Modi In A Biopic Titled Maa Vande; First Look Out

Instagram: Unni Mukundan

It is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday today (September 17, 2025), and on this special day, a biopic on him has been announced. Titled Maa Vande, the biopic will star Marco actor Unni Mukundan in the lead role and it will be directed by Kranthi Kumar CH. Maa Vande will be released in multiple Indian languages, as well as in English.

Unni took to X to share the first look of the movie, and tweeted, "A man's story that rises beyond battles… to become a revolution for the ages 💥💥 #MaaVande it is ❤️ Wishing the Honourable Prime Minister @Narendramodi Ji a very Happy Birthday ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥 May glory be revived and brighter things await (sic)."

Netizens React To PM Modi's Biopic Maa Vande

A netizen tweeted, "Bro acche se banana taki koi iske mukable dusri biopic na bana sake... Best of luck (sic)." Another X user wrote, "Am sooo happy to see u as my fav leader and human @Iamunnimukundan (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "A beautiful birthday gift that Modiji will never forget ❤️ Wishing you all the very best, U 👍🏻✨ This looks promising 👌🏻 🤞🏻God bless you always , mere sher (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Bro acche se banana taki koi iske mukable dusri biopic na bana sake... Best of luck — Rajkumar Meena (@rkmeena52) September 17, 2025

Am sooo happy to see u as my fav leader and human @Iamunnimukundan — Arya Menon (@iamaryaamenon) September 17, 2025

A beautiful birthday gift that Modiji will never forget ❤️ Wishing you all the very best, U 👍🏻✨️

This looks promising 👌🏻 🤞🏻God bless you always , mere sher 🔱💕 — Komal (@IamKomalNana) September 17, 2025

Congratulations unni brother wish you all the very best for this ambitious project — Balaji P (@balajiprabhaka1) September 17, 2025

Who Is Unni Mukundan?

Unni Mukundan is one of the most famous actors in the Malayalam film industry, but with his movie Marco, he became a household name across the country. It will surely be interesting to see him play the role of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the big screens.

Biopics On Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Earlier, a biopic on Narendra Modi was released in 2019. Titled PM Narendra Modi, the movie starred Vivek Oberoi in the lead role, and was directed by Omung Kumar. The film had failed to impress the critics as well at the audience, and it was a disaster at the box office.

In the same year, a web series titled Modi: Journey of a Common Man, was released. It starred Aashiesh Sharma in the lead role, and it had received a good response.

Now, let's wait and watch what response Maa Vande will get.