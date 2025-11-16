Bride-To-Be Killed By Fiance An Hour Before Wedding After Fight Over Saree And Money In Gujarat's Bhavnagar | X

Bhavnagar: A woman in Bhavnagar, Gujarat, was allegedly killed by her fiance barely an hour before their wedding, following an argument over a saree and money.



Police said the couple, who had been living together for more than a year, had completed most pre-wedding rituals before the dispute turned violent on Saturday evening.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Argument inside home turns fatal ahead of wedding



The incident took place near Tekri Chowk in the Prabhudas Lake area. According to police officials, accused Sajan Baraiya and victim Soni Himmat Rathod had been in a live in relationship for one to one and a half years despite family opposition. They were scheduled to marry on Saturday night.



Deputy Superintendent of Police RR Singhal told reporters that the couple began arguing over a saree and money shortly before the ceremony. “During the course of the argument, Sajan hit Soni with an iron pipe. He also smashed her head against the wall, killing her on the spot,” he said. The house was found vandalised when officers arrived, and the accused had fled the scene.



Police teams reached the location after receiving a call from neighbours. Soni’s body was sent for post mortem examination as part of the ongoing investigation.



Police probing history of disputes as accused flees



Officers said preliminary enquiries indicated that the accused may have been involved in another altercation earlier the same day. Sources said he had quarreled with a neighbour on Saturday, and a police complaint had already been filed in that matter before the murder took place.



A separate complaint has now been registered in connection with Soni’s killing. Police are examining the sequence of events inside the house and the timeline of the argument that escalated into fatal violence. Investigators are also tracing Sajan’s movements after he fled.



The couple had reportedly been preparing for their wedding through the day, with relatives expecting the ceremony to take place later that night. Police said the immediate trigger for the argument appeared to be a disagreement over wedding related expenses. Officers said further details would be known after the post mortem and statements from neighbours and family members are recorded.