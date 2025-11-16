'All Universities Like Al-Falah University Should Be Investigated': VHP's Vinod Bansal After Red Fort Blast

Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) National Spokesperson Vinod Bansal | X @ANI

New Delhi: Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) National Spokesperson Vinod Bansal on Sunday said that universities like Al-Falah University should be investigated after the recent blast near Delhi's Red Fort.

He said the attack that claimed several lives was a worrying sign of rising violence.

Speaking to ANI, Vinod Bansal said, "Many souls had to sacrifice their lives in the terror attack that took place near the Red Fort in Delhi... We organised a yagya today, praying for the peace of the souls of those who lost their lives and for the speedy recovery of those injured.."

#WATCH | Delhi: On the Shanti Yagna organised by VHP spokesperson Vinod Bansal and other members of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, he says, "Many souls had to sacrifice their lives in the terror attack that took place near the Red Fort in Delhi... We organised a yagya today, praying… https://t.co/M9AWVVWPz7 pic.twitter.com/un1e2H7rqE — ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2025

"The way these people are creating havoc, terror and large-scale violence in the name of Islam and jihad is worrying... All the universities that are like Al-Falah University should be investigated," Bansal said.

Today, Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) spokesperson Vinod Bansal, along with other members of the organisation organised a Shanti Yagna at Arya Samaj Mandir in Kalka Ji to pay homage to the victims of the terror blast near the Red Fort on November 10.

During the ritual, prayers were also offered for the speedy recovery of those injured in the tragic incident.

On November 10, a powerful explosion near the Red Fort complex in Delhi claimed the lives of 12 people and left several others injured, triggering widespread shock across the national capital.

In response to the incident, Delhi Police registered a fresh First Information Report (FIR) under sections related to criminal conspiracy as part of the ongoing investigation into the Red Fort blast, officials said.

The new FIR comes days after the car blast near the historic Red Fort area on November 10 killed 12 people.

Meanwhile, security around the Red Fort has been heightened in the wake of the blast, with authorities maintaining a strict vigil over entry points and surrounding areas.

On Friday, the National Medical Commission (NMC) had cancelled the registration of four doctors from Jammu and Kashmir - Dr Muzaffar Ahmad, Dr Adeel Ahmad Rather, Dr Muzamil Shakeel and Dr Shaheen Saeed - in the Indian Medical Register/National Medical Register with immediate effect, sources told ANI.

All State Medical Councils have been informed about the decision.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)