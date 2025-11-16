 Uttar Pradesh: Massive Fire Engulfs Banquet Hall In Gorakhpur; Investigation Underway, Video Surfaces
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUttar Pradesh: Massive Fire Engulfs Banquet Hall In Gorakhpur; Investigation Underway, Video Surfaces

Uttar Pradesh: Massive Fire Engulfs Banquet Hall In Gorakhpur; Investigation Underway, Video Surfaces

A massive fire broke out early Sunday at the Atharva Veda Banquet Hall in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, engulfing all four floors. Firefighters rushed with four tenders to control the blaze. One person was found unconscious and hospitalised. Initial reports suggest a short circuit caused the fire. An investigation is ongoing to determine further details.

ANIUpdated: Sunday, November 16, 2025, 03:05 PM IST
article-image
Uttar Pradesh: Massive Fire Engulfs Banquet Hall In Gorakhpur; Investigation Underway, Video Surfaces | ANI

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh): One person was hospitalised after a massive fire broke out at a restaurant and banquet hall in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur in the early hours of Sunday, a fire department official said.

Fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames.

Gorakhpur CFO, Santosh Kumar Rai, detailed the incident, stating that four fire tenders reached the Atharva Veda Banquet Hall to control the situation.

Read Also
'Papa Ko Gandi Kidney Lagwa Di': Rohini Acharya’s Explosive Allegation Against Tejashwi
article-image

"On 16 November, early in the morning, Fire Station Golghar received a call reporting a fire at the Atharva Veda Banquet Hall, opposite the Fauj Museum, under the jurisdiction of Thana Ramgarh Tal. I reached the spot along with four fire tenders," he said.

FPJ Shorts
YouTuber Jack Doherty Arrested In Miami On Drug Possession Charges & Resisting Police Officer
YouTuber Jack Doherty Arrested In Miami On Drug Possession Charges & Resisting Police Officer
India’s Top Companies Add Over ₹2 Lakh Crore In Market Value As Equity Indices Rebound Sharply On Strong Global Sentiment
India’s Top Companies Add Over ₹2 Lakh Crore In Market Value As Equity Indices Rebound Sharply On Strong Global Sentiment
Uttar Pradesh: NICSI Donates 75 Refurbished Computers To 15 Govt Schools In Baghpat Under Vidyanjali Initiative
Uttar Pradesh: NICSI Donates 75 Refurbished Computers To 15 Govt Schools In Baghpat Under Vidyanjali Initiative
Kerala Lottery Result: November 16, 2025 - Samrudhi SM-29 Live! Sunday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1,00,00,000 Jackpot!
Kerala Lottery Result: November 16, 2025 - Samrudhi SM-29 Live! Sunday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1,00,00,000 Jackpot!

Furthermore, he elaborated that the fire spread to all four floors of the building. One person was found unconscious in the washroom on the first floor. He was immediately sent to the hospital for medical examination and treatment.

"On arrival, I noticed that all four floors of the building were burning. As we began dousing the fire, we found one person in the washroom on the first floor, who was immediately sent to the hospital. Later, we managed to bring the fire under control. The initial investigation suggests that a short circuit caused the fire," he stated to ANI.

An investigation is underway to unveil further details.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bride-To-Be Killed By Fiance An Hour Before Wedding After Fight Over Saree And Money In Gujarat's...

Bride-To-Be Killed By Fiance An Hour Before Wedding After Fight Over Saree And Money In Gujarat's...

Kerala Lottery Result: November 16, 2025 - Samrudhi SM-29 Live! Sunday's Draw Reveals Winners Of...

Kerala Lottery Result: November 16, 2025 - Samrudhi SM-29 Live! Sunday's Draw Reveals Winners Of...

Uttar Pradesh: Massive Fire Engulfs Banquet Hall In Gorakhpur; Investigation Underway, Video...

Uttar Pradesh: Massive Fire Engulfs Banquet Hall In Gorakhpur; Investigation Underway, Video...

'Papa Ko Gandi Kidney Lagwa Di': Rohini Acharya’s Explosive Allegation Against Tejashwi

'Papa Ko Gandi Kidney Lagwa Di': Rohini Acharya’s Explosive Allegation Against Tejashwi

Union HM Amit Shah To Chair Northern Zonal Council Meet In Faridabad To Review Women’s Safety,...

Union HM Amit Shah To Chair Northern Zonal Council Meet In Faridabad To Review Women’s Safety,...