'Mujhe Anaath Bana Diya Gaya': Lalu Yadav's Daughter Rohini Acharya Makes Fresh Allegations A Day After Quitting Party

A day after publicly accusing her brother Tejashwi Yadav of forcing her out of the family, RJD chief Lalu Yadav's daughter Rohini has made more serious allegations against her relatives.

In a lengthy social media post Sunday, Rohini detailed alleged mistreatment, claiming she was "humiliated" and subjected to "filthy abuses" with a slipper raised to strike her. "I did not compromise on my self-respect... and solely because of this, I had to endure this insult," she wrote, adding that she was forced to leave her "crying parents and sisters" behind. "Kal ek beti majboori mein apne rote hue maa-baap beheno ko chhod aayi, mujhse mera maayka chhudvaya gaya.. mujhe anaath bana diya gaya," she wrote.

Speaking to reporters Saturday, Rohini blamed Tejashwi and associates Sanjay Yadav and Rameez for her isolation. "I have no family... They are the ones who threw me out," she stated, linking the conflict to RJD's dismal electoral performance.

The party won merely 25 seats in Bihar's assembly elections, while the NDA secured a commanding 202-seat mandate, reducing the Mahagathbandhan alliance to 34 seats total.

Rohini claimed anyone questioning responsibility for the defeat faced similar treatment. She alleged that even mentioning Sanjay and Rameez's names could trigger retaliation, including being "thrown out of the house" or physically attacked.

Earlier, Rohini announced she was "quitting politics" and "disowning" her family, claiming Sanjay Yadav and Rameez had demanded this. Despite previous speculation about family tensions, she had actively campaigned for Tejashwi during recent polls.