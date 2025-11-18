RRB Group D Exam 2025: New Dates Announced For 32,438 Vacancies; City Slips To Be Released Tomorrow

RRB Group D Exam 2025 | Official Notification

RRB Group D Exam 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board has released a revised schedule for the RRB Group D Exam, 2025. The revised dates, city slips, and guidelines for the exam have been announced for the candidates who will appear for Level 1 posts under the 7th CPC Pay Matrix.

New Exam Dates Announced

The revised notification states that the CBT will take place between November 27, 2025, and January 16, 2026. A total of 32,438 vacancies were announced in the recruitment drive for different Level 1 posts.

Exam Pattern: What Candidates Should Know

The CBT will be designed with 100 objective questions divided as follows:

General Science – 25

Mathematics – 25

General Intelligence & Reasoning – 30

General Awareness & Current Affairs – 20

City Slip & Travel Pass From November 19

The link for checking the city and date of examination and downloading the free Travel Authority for SC/ST candidates will be made available on November 19, 2025, or earlier on regional RRB websites. City slips will also be mailed to candidates via SMS and email once it becomes available.

Admit Card 4 Days Before Exam

The RRB will issue an e-call letter four days in advance of the examination date that is indicated in the city intimation slip. Candidates could avail their registration number, log in at rrbapply.gov.in and download the admit card.

Single-stage CBT continues with the selection process.

Read Also ICSI Announces Major Overhaul Of CSEET; New Structure Effective From June 2026

The recruitment process of Group D includes:

-Single-stage CBT

-Physical Efficiency Test (PET)

-Documentation Verification

-Medical Examination

RRBs reserve the right to conduct the CBT in a single or multi-stage format depending on requirements.

Helpdesk Activated for Candidates

Issues related to candidates can be addressed to the official helpdesk at +91 9513631887 (Monday–Saturday, 9 AM–6 PM). The link to the online helpdesk has also been provided after login.

Official Advisory

RRB has warned candidates against fake information and touts, advising them to depend only on the official RRB websites for updates. Recruitment will be strictly merit-based through CBT.