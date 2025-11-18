ICSI Announces Major Overhaul Of CSEET; New Structure Effective From June 2026

ICSI Announces Major Overhaul Of CSEET | Official Notification

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India has brought about a major change in the CSEET structure. It is also one of the major reforms to have taken place in recent times. This revised structure will aim at strengthening the academic standards and also aligning the test with the modern corporate and regulatory requirements. The revised structure will be implemented from the June 2026 session onwards.

Why the Overhaul?

ICSI added that the revamp aims at bringing excellence in CS Education, improvement in student learning outcomes, and development of sounder foundational competencies for the CS Executive and Professional levels, which are the essential features of the new framework. The new curriculum imparts more conceptual clarity with enhanced analytical ability, communication, and overall professional ability.

What Changes for Aspirants?

Under the new system, CSEET will have:

-An updated curriculum to reflect the newest corporate and technological developments

-Updated learning resources and study materials

-Four subject papers were conducted over four days

-Three subjective papers and one OMR-based paper without negative marking

The first restructured exam will be held in June 2026, while the final remote-proctored exam under the old structure will be in January 2026.

Revised Eligibility, Fees and Exemptions

Registration can only be done by Indian nationals who have passed or are appearing for Class 12. Exemptions will continue for the candidates who have cleared ICSI Foundation, CA Final, CMA Final or hold a bachelor's/PG degree.

The new fee structure incorporates

-₹7,500 for registration including SIP & online classes

- ₹1,500 examination fee per session

Categories including, but not limited to SC/ST, PwD, Northeast students, J&K/Ladakh residents will have fee concessions ranging from 50-100%.

Exam Calendar and Passing Rules

CSEET will now be conducted three times a year: February, June, and October, with fixed windows for registration and exam enrollment. To qualify, candidates have to secure 40% in each paper and an aggregate of 50% in one attempt. Results will be valid for a period of one year.