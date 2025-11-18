BBOSE Releases Full Class 10 & 12 Exam Schedule 2025 At bboseonline.com; Check Details Here

BBOSE Class 12 Exam Schedule 2025 | Image: Canva

BBOSE Class 10 & 12 Exam Schedule 2025: The complete schedule for the BBOSE Class 10 (Matric) and Class 12 (Intermediate) Exams 2025 has been made available by the Bihar Board of Open Schooling and Examination (BBOSE) as of today, November 18. To view the timetable, candidates must go to bboseonline.com, the official website. The BSEB Bihar Board 10th and 12th datesheet PDF is available for students to download online.

BBOSE Class 10 & 12 Exam Schedule 2025: Important details

Dummy admit cards released: Nov 17, 2025

Last date for online hall ticket verification: Nov 18, 2025

Practical exams for Class 10 & 12: Dec 6–9, 2025

BBOSE Class 10 & 12 Exam Schedule 2025: Exam schedule

15 Dec 2025 (Mon):

Morning: Science (216)

Afternoon: Sanskrit (223)

16 Dec 2025 (Tue):

Morning: Home Science (220)

Afternoon: Social Science (217)

17 Dec 2025 (Wed):

Morning: English (202)

Afternoon: Mathematics (215)

18 Dec 2025 (Thu):

Morning: Hindi (201)

Afternoon: Indian Culture & Civilization (222)

19 Dec 2025 (Fri):

Morning: Yoga & Physical Education (218)

Afternoon: Basic Computer (221)

20 Dec 2025 (Sat):

Morning: Business Studies (203)

Afternoon: Sanskrit (204)

22 Dec 2025 (Mon):

Morning: Bhojpuri (219)

Afternoon: Maithili (206)

23 Dec 2025 (Tue):

Morning: Urdu (207)

Afternoon: Arabic (208)

Practical Exam schedule

06 Dec 2025 (Sat):

Morning: Home Science (220)

Afternoon: Basic Computer (221)

08 Dec 2025 (Mon):

Morning: Yoga & Physical Education (218)

Afternoon: Science (216)

09 Dec 2025 (Tue):

Morning: Sanskrit (223)

Afternoon: Science (216)

BBOSE Class 10 & 12 Exam Schedule 2025: Class 12 Theory exam schedule

09 Dec 2025 (Tue): Maithili (Morning), Magahi (Afternoon)

11 Dec 2025 (Thu): Bengali (Morning), English (Afternoon)

12 Dec 2025 (Fri): Physics (Morning), Political Science (Afternoon)

15 Dec 2025 (Mon): Biology (Morning), Home Science (Afternoon)

17 Dec 2025 (Wed): Sanskrit (Morning), Psychology (Afternoon)

19 Dec 2025 (Fri): History (Morning), Sociology (Afternoon)

20 Dec 2025 (Sat): Chemistry (Morning), Economics (Afternoon)

22 Dec 2025 (Mon): Music (Morning), Computer Science (Afternoon)

23 Dec 2025 (Tue): Business Studies (Morning), Philosophy (Afternoon)

24 Dec 2025 (Wed): Urdu (Morning), Bhojpuri (Afternoon)

BBOSE Class 10 & 12 Exam Schedule 2025: Class 12 Practical exam schedule

05 Dec 2025 (Fri):

Morning: Physics

Afternoon: Psychology

06 Dec 2025 (Sat):

Morning: Biology

Afternoon: Economics

08 Dec 2025 (Mon):

Morning: Computer Science

BBOSE Class 10 & 12 Exam Schedule 2025: Instruction

Permanent admit cards for Classes 10 and 12 have been issued by BSEB and are available on the official committee websites. Students who plan to take the June and December 2025 exams have until November 18 to check the fake admission cards and make any required changes online.

Coordinators must use the login information provided by BSEB to download and distribute the cards. The District Education Officer will approve 20 minutes of compensatory time per hour for candidates who use scribes. After the designated reporting window for each shift, late submission will not be accepted.

The official BBOSE and BSEB portals have links to the whole schedule and admission cards.