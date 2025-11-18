 IIM Ahmedabad Summer Placements 2025: 410 Students Placed, 165+ Firms Participate; PGP 2027 Batch Secures 100% Placements
IIM Ahmedabad has achieved 100% summer placements for its PGP 2027 batch, with all 410 students securing internship offers. This year saw the participation of 50+ new recruiters and increased hiring across consulting, finance, FMCG, tech and global firms. Major recruiters included BCG, McKinsey, Bain, Accenture, Goldman Sachs, and Amazon, marking a strong placement season.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Tuesday, November 18, 2025, 02:18 PM IST
IIM Ahmedabad Summer Placements 2025 | Official Website

IIM Ahmedabad Summer Placements 2025: IIM Ahmedabad completed the Summer Placement process for the PGP 2027 batch with remarkable success, wherein all 410 participating students received internship offers across three placement clusters held on October 28, October 31, and November 3, 2025. This showcases a year of growing recruiter confidence and expanding opportunities for management talent.

The institute saw more than a 50% increase in employer participation, with over 50 new companies signing up against an already stellar list of regular recruiters. Overall, more than 165 firms opened job descriptions for over 230 roles across 25 cohorts spanning consulting, finance, FMCG, technology, e-commerce, healthcare, and core sectors, reflecting the widening scope of internships offered to students this year.

Consulting Remains the Top Draw in Cluster 1

According to reports, cluster 1 saw consulting firms lead the placements with the Boston Consulting Group making 24 offers, followed by McKinsey at 17, and Bain & Company and Kearney each at 15. Financial roles saw Goldman Sachs across India, Hong Kong, and Singapore make 11 offers, Standard Chartered 9, while the top private equity firms Blackstone, Ares, and Gaja Capital participated actively.

Cluster 2 sees strong demand from FMCG and conglomerates

Cluster 2 saw FinIQ Consulting leading the way with 17 offers while Mahindra & Mahindra and JioStar made 10 each. Procter & Gamble and Amazon hired 8 students each, while Tata Administrative Services, ITC and Flipkart recruited 6 candidates each. Hindustan Unilever too made 5 offers, reflecting strong interest across consumer and industrial segments.

Technology and Core Sectors Dominate Cluster 3

TCS emerged as the top recruiter in Cluster 3 with 13 offers, followed by Adobe and Microsoft with 5 and 4 offers, respectively. Core-sector firms like Hero MotoCorp and Tata Steel made 3 offers each, and Suzuki of Japan made 2. The season also saw international roles in the Middle East, Japan, Hong Kong and Singapore.

