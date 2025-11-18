RRB JE 2025: Vacancy Count Revised To 2,588; Application Deadline Extended To December 10

RRB JE 2025 Recruitment | Official Notification

RRB JE 2025 Recruitment: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has extended the application timeline for the RRB JE 2025 recruitment drive and thereby allows aspirants more time to apply for Junior Engineer (JE), Depot Material Superintendent (DMS), and Chemical and Metallurgical Assistant (CMA) posts. Aspirants can now submit their applications till December 10, 11:59 pm, and a fee can be paid till December 12.

Vacancies Increased for RRB JE 2025

In a major revision, the RRB has added more vacancies at Rail Coach Factory (RCF) Kapurthala under RRB Jammu–Srinagar and Integral Coach Factory (ICF) Chennai under RRB Chennai. The total number of posts has now gone up from 2,569 to 2,588, further improving prospects for applicants.

Modification Window Reopened for Applicants

To help candidates correct or make changes to their choices, RRB has opened a modification window from November 25 to December 10, 2025. Candidates will be able to revise their RRB selection, post preferences, zonal railways, and production units during this period, but only within their originally chosen RRB. A second paid modification is allowed from December 13 to 22, with restrictions on changing bank account details and the originally selected RRB.

RRB Warns Against Fraudulent Agents

RRB has issued a strong advisory reminding applicants to stay alert against touts offering job assurances for money. The board emphasised that the recruitment of RRB is fully computerised and strictly based on merit, and no outside influence can get a job.

Important Dates

Closing date for online application submission: 10 December 2025 (23:59 hours)

Last date for payment of application fee: 12 December 2025

Modification window for rectifying application details: 13 December 2025 to 22 December 2025

Window for eligible scribe candidates to submit scribe details: 23 December 2025 to 27 December 2025