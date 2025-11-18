Assam Kids Perform Bhaona In School Uniforms, Video Wins Hearts Online

Two Assam schoolchildren perform a traditional Bhaona act in their uniforms, impressing viewers with their expressive talent and cultural grace. | Image: Insta/thevaani.in

A video of two Assam schoolchildren performing Bhaona in their school uniforms has taken the internet by storm, winning praise for their skill, confidence and expressive maturity. A clip shared by the page The Vaani has already crossed 74,000 views, with hundreds of likes and appreciative comments pouring in.

Young Performers Impress With Depth and Discipline

The children, though very young, performed with much poise to bring out the rhythmic grace, dramatic gestures, and intensity of emotions that Bhaona essentially requires. Their effortless delivery of dialogues and expressive movements stood out, quite surprising for viewers, considering such a young age of students who comprehend this much culturally.

The simple school backdrop made the performance all the more striking. Viewers appreciated the fact that age-old Assamese theatrical traditions were being kept alive by the younger generation in everyday spaces.

Praise Online and Pride in Culture

Netizens flooded the comment section in admiration, referring to the children as “very hopeful,” “great kids,” “the artists,” and “so good,” reflecting the growing appreciation for youngsters who continue to embrace and preserve traditional art forms.

What Is Bhaona?

Bhaona, originating in the early 16th century under the guidance of saint-reformer Srimanta Sankardeva, is a theatrical tradition depicting mythological stories. Performances typically feature Gaayan (singers), Baayan (instrumentalists), actors in elaborate costumes, and a Sutradhar who narrates the story. Themes revolve around the triumph of good over evil, blending music, expression and devotion.

As the viral video continues to circulate, many are hopeful that it will spur more schools and children into engaging further with Assam's rich cultural heritage.