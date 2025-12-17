 Kalyan Bike Taxi Assault Case: Accused In Police Custody Until December 18; Multiple FIRs Emerge, Rapido Distances Itself
Kalyan Bike Taxi Assault Case: Accused In Police Custody Until December 18; Multiple FIRs Emerge, Rapido Distances Itself

A Kalyan court has sent a 19-year-old bike taxi rider to police custody till December 18 after he allegedly molested and robbed a woman passenger. Police are probing his possible involvement in multiple similar offences across the region.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Wednesday, December 17, 2025, 09:21 PM IST
Kalyan Bike Taxi Assault Case: Accused In Police Custody Until December 18; Multiple FIRs Emerge, Rapido Distances Itself | File Photo

Mumbai, Dec 17: A local court in Kalyan has remanded a 19-year-old bike taxi rider, accused of molesting and robbing a woman passenger, to police custody till December 18, 2025, as investigators probe a series of similar offences allegedly committed by him.

Details Of The Alleged Assault Incident

The accused, Siddhesh Sandeep Pardeshi (19), a resident of Khadakpada, Kalyan, was arrested in connection with an incident reported on December 13, in which a 26-year-old woman was allegedly assaulted after booking a bike taxi ride through an app-based aggregator.

Route Diversion And Attack Allegations

According to police, the woman had booked the ride at around 7 pm to travel to a gym near Sitara Hotel, close to Kalyan railway station. The rider arrived on an Access 125 scooter (MH04/MM/3365).

Instead of dropping her at the designated location, he allegedly diverted the route and took her towards a deserted, poorly lit road in the Syndicate Police Colony area.

Victim Escapes Moving Vehicle, Robbed At Knifepoint

Sensing danger, the woman reportedly jumped off the moving vehicle, following which the accused allegedly caught hold of her, outraged her modesty, forced mud into her mouth, threatened her with a knife, and robbed Rs 1,000 from her purse.

FIR Registered Under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita

Based on her complaint, the Mahatma Phule Chowk Police Station registered Crime No. 1232/2025 under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including sections pertaining to molestation, causing hurt, criminal intimidation and robbery.

Police Find Accused Linked To Multiple Similar Cases

During the course of the investigation, police said it emerged that multiple FIRs had already been registered against Pardeshi at different police stations.

“We have found that the accused is involved in several cases of a similar nature, including allegations of assault, molestation, robbery, criminal intimidation and cheating,” a senior police officer said.

Rapido Issues Clarification, Denies Any Link

Meanwhile, bike taxi aggregator Rapido issued a clarification on December 17, distancing itself from the accused after early reports linked his name to the platform.

Accused Never Onboarded As Rapido Captain

In a statement, a Rapido spokesperson said the individual involved “is not, and has never been, a Rapido Captain.” The company clarified that the accused had applied to join Rapido but was denied onboarding after failing to meet its eligibility and verification standards.

Rapido Reiterates Passenger Safety Measures

Reiterating its commitment to passenger safety, Rapido said all captains on its platform undergo rigorous background verification, strict KYC checks and mandatory safety training, and are subject to immediate suspension upon receipt of credible complaints.

The company also highlighted additional safeguards, including post-10 pm safety check-ins for women riders, 24×7 in-app SOS support, and prompts for passengers to verify captain and vehicle details before every trip.

“We reiterate with absolute clarity that the accused has no affiliation with Rapido. His rejection underscores the need for stringent compliance across the mobility industry,” the company said, adding that it would fully cooperate with law enforcement agencies.

Other Crime Incidents

In a separate incident in Kalyan West, police registered a case against Monu Fulare (30) and Dnyaneshwar Fulare (28) for allegedly assaulting a man with fists and a hockey stick following a dispute outside a house in the Lahuji Nagar slum area, leaving the victim seriously injured.

Separately, Karjat police booked Pravin Pomendkar and Dilip Pawar on charges of cheating after they allegedly collected Rs 3.5 lakh from a person on the pretext of providing a low-cost room at Shelugaon, but failed to hand over possession or refund the amount.

Police said investigations in all cases are ongoing, and further details are expected to emerge as questioning of the accused continues.

