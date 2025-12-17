 Bhiwandi Workers Protest ‘Anti-Worker’ Labour Codes, Demand Withdrawal Of Reforms Diluting Decades-Old Labour Rights
The protest was organised at late Anand Dighe Chowk under the leadership of Comrade Sunil Chavan, president of the CITU-affiliated Lal Bavta Powerloom Warper and Unorganised Workers’ Organisation. Workers from multiple sectors, including powerloom, domestic work and the beedi industry, participated in large numbers, giving the agitation a strong grassroots character.

Danish AzmiUpdated: Wednesday, December 17, 2025, 06:52 PM IST
Trade unions and workers’ organisations staged a strong protest in Bhiwandi against the four labour codes introduced by the Centre and implemented by the state government, terming them “anti-worker” and a direct attack on hard-earned labour rights. |

Bhiwandi: Trade unions and workers’ organisations staged a strong protest in Bhiwandi against the four labour codes introduced by the Centre and implemented by the state government, terming them “anti-worker” and a direct attack on hard-earned labour rights.

CITU-Led Demonstration at Anand Dighe Chowk

The protest was organised at late Anand Dighe Chowk under the leadership of Comrade Sunil Chavan, president of the CITU-affiliated Lal Bavta Powerloom Warper and Unorganised Workers’ Organisation. Workers from multiple sectors, including powerloom, domestic work and the beedi industry, participated in large numbers, giving the agitation a strong grassroots character.

The protesters demanded the immediate withdrawal of the four labour codes, under which 29 existing labour laws have been repealed and consolidated. According to union leaders, these changes dilute statutory safeguards that Indian workers secured after decades of struggle.

Addressing the gathering, Comrade Sunil Chavan warned that the new labour framework would severely weaken job security, collective bargaining rights and social protection for workers. “These labour codes will push workers into extremely vulnerable conditions, virtually reducing them to bonded labour,” he said, alleging that the reforms overwhelmingly favour employers at the cost of workers’ dignity and livelihood.

Unorganised Workers Most Affected, Say Unions

Union leaders said that the labour codes undermine provisions related to minimum wages, working hours, industrial dispute resolution and social security, particularly affecting unorganised sector workers who already lack adequate legal protection.

Chavan pointed out that central trade unions across the country are opposing the labour codes and have repeatedly demanded that the government hold meaningful consultations with workers’ representatives before implementing such sweeping reforms.

Senior Labour Activists and Women Workers Participate

The protest saw participation from senior labour activists including Anil Tyagi, Kamla Gattu, Mumtaz Sheikh, Suryabhan Yadav, Premchand Saroj, Sadanand Bharti, Pramod Yadav and Suresh Sachan. A significant number of women workers from the powerloom sector, domestic work and the beedi industry were also present, highlighting the gendered impact of the labour reforms.

The demonstrators raised slogans against both the Centre and the state government, accusing them of ignoring workers’ voices and prioritising corporate interests. They warned that if the labour codes are not withdrawn, trade unions would intensify their agitation through larger protests and strikes in the coming days.

The protest in Bhiwandi reflects growing unrest among industrial and unorganised sector workers across Maharashtra, as labour groups continue to mobilise against reforms they believe threaten the very foundation of workers’ rights and social justice.

