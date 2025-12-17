Maharashtra Cyber Dept Ties Up With Wht Now To Launch Statewide Cyber Safety Awareness Drive

From left: Neeti Goel, Yashasvi Yadav, Akshat Khetan, Dr Nivedita Shreyans | File Photo

Mumbai, Dec 17: Wht Now, a not-for-profit group, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the office of the Additional Director General of Police, Maharashtra State Cyber Department (Maharashtra Cyber), to enhance cyber safety education across the state.

Awareness Campaigns, Workshops And Public Outreach Planned

Maharashtra Cyber said the scope of the collaboration includes awareness activities such as campaigns, workshops, public events and other initiatives aimed at educating people about cyber safety. The collaboration is intended to strengthen public outreach and support safer digital practices across Maharashtra, the department added.

Focus On Preventing Cybercrime And Online Abuse

Wht Now, a national awareness movement dedicated to combating cybercrime, cyber harassment, sextortion and other forms of online abuse, will collaborate with the police to jointly strengthen preventive education, digital safety literacy and public awareness initiatives across the state.

Senior Officials Attend MoU Signing Ceremony

The MoU signing ceremony, held last week, was attended by Yashasvi Yadav, Additional Director General of Police, Maharashtra Cyber; Neeti Goel, renowned restaurateur and founder of Wht Now; Akshat Khetan, co-founder of Wht Now and founder of AU Corporate Advisory and Legal Services; and Dr Nivedita Shreyans, co-founder of Wht Now and director at Pillai Institute.

Joint Efforts To Build Safer Digital Environment

The project partners said the collaboration represents a significant step towards building a safer digital environment through joint awareness campaigns, capacity-building programmes and extensive community outreach initiatives across Maharashtra.

Cyber Risk Is A Social And Legal Challenge: Akshat Khetan

Khetan said that cyber risk today extends beyond technology. “It has become a social and legal challenge. This partnership focuses on prevention, awareness and empowering citizens with the right tools to stay safe in the digital ecosystem,” he said.

Empowering Victims And Communities: Neeti Goel

Speaking on the vision behind Wht Now, Goel said, “Wht Now was established to support and amplify the voices of victims of online abuse. Collaborating with Maharashtra Cyber enables us to expand our reach and create meaningful, on-ground impact through education and awareness.”

Youth And Vulnerable Groups Key Focus: Dr Nivedita Shreyans

Dr Shreyans added, “Awareness and education are the strongest defences against cyber threats. Through this partnership, we aim to equip youth and vulnerable communities with the knowledge needed to navigate the digital world safely and responsibly.”

Commitment To Digital Trust And Online Safety

The project reflects a shared commitment to empowering citizens, strengthening digital trust and fostering a safer, more resilient online ecosystem across Maharashtra, the partners said in a statement.

