Mumbai: Man Drives Lamborghini At 250 kmph On Bandra-Worli Sea Link, Cops Seize Car; Viral Video |

The Mumbai Police have seized a high end Lamborghini Urus worth several crores after registering a case against its driver for allegedly overspeeding on the Bandra Worli Sea Link. As per News 18, the action was taken after a video showing the luxury sports utility vehicle being driven at an extremely high speed circulated widely on Instagram on Wednesday.

The clip reportedly shows the car overtaking multiple vehicles on the sea link, a stretch where the maximum permitted speed limit is 80 kilometres per hour. Police said the footage raised serious concerns about public safety and prompted swift action.

Driver Identified, Case Registered

Following a preliminary verification of the video, police identified the driver as Faiz Adanwala, aged 36, a resident of Khar West in Mumbai. A case was registered against him under relevant sections related to rash and negligent driving.

The Lamborghini Urus involved in the incident bears the Haryana registration number HR 70 F 1945. Officials said the vehicle was traced and subsequently seized as part of the investigation.

Ownership Details Emerge

During the course of the probe, police found that the luxury car is registered in the name of Super Well Comtrade Private Limited. The actual owner of the vehicle is Nirav Patel, a resident of Ahmedabad.

According to police sources, Patel had reportedly handed over the Lamborghini to Adanwala for a temporary period. Adanwala is said to be a car dealer by profession, a detail that is now being examined to determine the nature of possession and responsibility.

The incident highlights the dangers of reckless driving on city roads, especially on high speed corridors like the sea link, which witnesses heavy traffic throughout the day.

Mumbai Police reiterated that social media content glorifying dangerous driving will be closely monitored and strict action will be taken against violators. The investigation is ongoing, and further legal steps will be decided based on findings related to speed, intent and violation of traffic norms.