 Mumbai Civic Healthcare Goes Digital: BMC Launches Health Chatbot To Improve Access, Transparency And Efficiency
Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Monday, December 15, 2025, 07:29 PM IST
article-image
BMC launches health chatbot to boost citizen healthcare services | File Photo

Mumbai, Dec 15: In a major step towards strengthening digital public healthcare, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday launched a health chatbot aimed at improving accessibility, transparency, and efficiency of healthcare services for citizens.

The digital service was inaugurated by State Minister for Information Technology and Cultural Affairs and Mumbai Suburban District Guardian Minister Ashish Shelar. The initiative marks another milestone in BMC’s ongoing efforts to integrate technology with civic health services.

Chatbot To Offer Verified Health Information And Services

As part of its digital transformation drive, the health chatbot will provide citizens with easy access to verified health-related information, including disease awareness, preventive care, public health campaigns, and details of nearby healthcare facilities. The chatbot is available on the mobile number 9892993368.

Commissioner Highlights Emergency And Time-Saving Benefits

BMC Commissioner and Administrator Bhushan Gagrani said the initiative aligns with the civic body’s vision of making public health information easily accessible through digital platforms. Technology-driven services, he noted, will save citizens’ time and play a crucial role during healthcare emergencies.

Wide Range Of Civic Health Services Available Online

Through the chatbot, citizens can access information on online OPD appointment registration, health certificates, licensing procedures, birth and death certificates, marriage registration, disability certificates, and maternity home licences. An online registration facility for health centres is expected to significantly reduce waiting times and improve convenience.

More Digital Health Tools Planned By BMC

In the coming months, the chatbot will also provide details of state and central government health schemes. The BMC further plans to launch a dedicated healthcare website, along with OPD and bed-availability dashboards, to simplify access to health services and real-time information for Mumbai’s residents.

