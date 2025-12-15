Palghar News: VVCMC, Mission Rabies To Hold 4-Day Anti-Rabies Vaccination And Awareness Drive Across Vasai–Virar

Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation (VVCMC) head office | File Photo

Palghar, Maharashtra, Dec 15: The Vasai–Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVCMC), in collaboration with the Animal Husbandry Department, Vasai, and the NGO Mission Rabies, will conduct a rabies control and public awareness programme across the municipal area from December 17 to December 20, 2025.

Awareness Rallies To Educate Citizens On Rabies Prevention

As part of the initiative, a free anti-rabies vaccination drive for stray dogs is being implemented to curb the spread of rabies and protect public health. Alongside the vaccination campaign, Rabies Awareness Ward Rallies will be organised to educate citizens and encourage community participation.

Focus On Community Outreach And Public Safety

The awareness rallies aim to inform the public about rabies prevention, safety measures against dog bites, and the importance of supporting rabies control efforts.

Through mobile education and community outreach, the programme seeks to equip citizens with essential knowledge to prevent rabies, save lives, and work collectively towards making the Vasai–Virar Municipal Corporation area rabies-free.

Civic Body Appeals For Public Participation

The civic body has appealed to local residents, animal lovers, and animal welfare organisations to actively participate in the rallies and support the vaccination drive to ensure its success.

Detailed Schedule Of Rabies Awareness Ward Rallies:

. December 17, 2025 | 10.00 am

Vasai–Virar Municipal Corporation Headquarters, Virar (West) to Viva College, Virar (West)

. December 18, 2025 | 9.00 am

Ward Committee H, Navghar–Manikpur, Vasai (West) to Vartak College Ground, Vasai (West)

. Bike Rally: 10.30 am

Ward Committee H, Navghar–Manikpur, Vasai (West) to Government Veterinary Hospital, Vasai (West)

. December 19, 2025 | 9.00 am

Near Achole Lake, Nalasopara (East) to Kapol College

. December 20, 2025 | 9.00 am

Juchandra Naka, Naigaon (East) to Karmaveer Bhaurao Patil School, and Sahyadri Shikshan Seva Mandal School and College.

VVCMC Reiterates Commitment To Rabies-Free Region

The Vasai–Virar Municipal Corporation reiterated its commitment to eliminating rabies through sustained vaccination, awareness, and community cooperation.

