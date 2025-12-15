Mumbai Police Act Swiftly As Vakola Cops Recover German National’s Lost Passport, Visa And Cash After Tracing App-Based Taxi Within An Hour | VIDEO

Vakola police reunite a German national with his passport, visa and cash after tracing an app-based taxi within an hour in Santacruz East |

Mumbai, Dec 15: The Vakola police returned a German national’s visa, passport, and cash after he forgot his bag in an app-based taxi service. The incident occurred on Monday night at around 1.30 am, and within an hour, the police traced the Uber taxi and returned the important documents and money to the foreign national.

The German national has been identified as Ebernau Ryan, 25, who had visited Mumbai for work.

Forgotten Bag Reported At Vakola Police Station

According to the Vakola police, the foreign national landed at Mumbai International Airport late on Monday night. He booked an app-based taxi at around 12.30 am and alighted at a dormitory in Santacruz East at around 1.30 am. After getting down, he realised that he had forgotten his bag in the taxi, which contained his passport and wallet.

Police Trace Taxi Driver Using App Details

Subsequently, he approached the Vakola police for help. Using the booking details, the police contacted the concerned app-based taxi service and traced the driver, Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, 40, who had reached Andheri by then. Following police instructions, the taxi driver arrived at the Vakola police station and handed over the bag to the police.

Documents Returned Safely Within An Hour

Under the guidance of Senior Police Inspector Prakash Khandekar, the Vakola police, Police Sub-Inspector Munde, and his team traced the taxi and safely returned the documents and belongings to the foreign national.

Sr PI Khandekar said that the German national had arrived in Mumbai only for a day for work. Within an hour, the police traced the taxi and returned his important documents and money to him.

German National Thanks Mumbai Police For Quick Action

Thanking the police, Ryan said, “I lost my bag, wallet, and passport, but within an hour, I received my belongings. PSI Munde and his team acted very quickly, and I am grateful to them for what they did for me. Otherwise, I would not have been able to return home the next day and would have had to book another flight, which would have been very expensive. Thank you for resolving the matter so quickly.”

