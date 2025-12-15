 Mumbai Police Act Swiftly As Vakola Cops Recover German National’s Lost Passport, Visa And Cash After Tracing App-Based Taxi Within An Hour | VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Police Act Swiftly As Vakola Cops Recover German National’s Lost Passport, Visa And Cash After Tracing App-Based Taxi Within An Hour | VIDEO

Mumbai Police Act Swiftly As Vakola Cops Recover German National’s Lost Passport, Visa And Cash After Tracing App-Based Taxi Within An Hour | VIDEO

Vakola police traced an app-based taxi within an hour and safely returned a German national’s passport, visa and cash after he forgot his bag during a late-night ride in Santacruz East.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Monday, December 15, 2025, 08:33 PM IST
article-image
Vakola police reunite a German national with his passport, visa and cash after tracing an app-based taxi within an hour in Santacruz East |

Mumbai, Dec 15: The Vakola police returned a German national’s visa, passport, and cash after he forgot his bag in an app-based taxi service. The incident occurred on Monday night at around 1.30 am, and within an hour, the police traced the Uber taxi and returned the important documents and money to the foreign national.

The German national has been identified as Ebernau Ryan, 25, who had visited Mumbai for work.

Forgotten Bag Reported At Vakola Police Station

According to the Vakola police, the foreign national landed at Mumbai International Airport late on Monday night. He booked an app-based taxi at around 12.30 am and alighted at a dormitory in Santacruz East at around 1.30 am. After getting down, he realised that he had forgotten his bag in the taxi, which contained his passport and wallet.

FPJ Shorts
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Dec 15, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Super Gold Monday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Dec 15, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Super Gold Monday Weekly Draw
PUCL Slams Bihar Govt Over Bulldozer Demolitions, Demands Legal Action
PUCL Slams Bihar Govt Over Bulldozer Demolitions, Demands Legal Action
Sikkim State Lottery Result: December 15, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Legend Monday Weekly Draw
Sikkim State Lottery Result: December 15, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Legend Monday Weekly Draw
Dharavi Cheating Case: 2 Sisters Booked For Duping 11 Investors Of ₹47 Lakh In Fake Garment Business Investment Scam
Dharavi Cheating Case: 2 Sisters Booked For Duping 11 Investors Of ₹47 Lakh In Fake Garment Business Investment Scam

Police Trace Taxi Driver Using App Details

Subsequently, he approached the Vakola police for help. Using the booking details, the police contacted the concerned app-based taxi service and traced the driver, Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, 40, who had reached Andheri by then. Following police instructions, the taxi driver arrived at the Vakola police station and handed over the bag to the police.

Documents Returned Safely Within An Hour

Under the guidance of Senior Police Inspector Prakash Khandekar, the Vakola police, Police Sub-Inspector Munde, and his team traced the taxi and safely returned the documents and belongings to the foreign national.

Sr PI Khandekar said that the German national had arrived in Mumbai only for a day for work. Within an hour, the police traced the taxi and returned his important documents and money to him.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Mumbai Police Recover And Return 211 Phones And 17 Stolen Vehicles To Owners In Special Drive
article-image

German National Thanks Mumbai Police For Quick Action

Thanking the police, Ryan said, “I lost my bag, wallet, and passport, but within an hour, I received my belongings. PSI Munde and his team acted very quickly, and I am grateful to them for what they did for me. Otherwise, I would not have been able to return home the next day and would have had to book another flight, which would have been very expensive. Thank you for resolving the matter so quickly.”

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai Civic Polls: NMMC Publishes Ward-Wise Final Voter Lists As Per State Election Commission...

Navi Mumbai Civic Polls: NMMC Publishes Ward-Wise Final Voter Lists As Per State Election Commission...

Maharashtra: Former MLA Sandeep Naik Holds Jansamvad In Belapur, Hears Public Grievances On Health,...

Maharashtra: Former MLA Sandeep Naik Holds Jansamvad In Belapur, Hears Public Grievances On Health,...

Navi Mumbai Fraud: Nagpur Agent Dupes Vashi Businessman Of ₹14.19 Lakh With Fake JCB Finance Deal;...

Navi Mumbai Fraud: Nagpur Agent Dupes Vashi Businessman Of ₹14.19 Lakh With Fake JCB Finance Deal;...

KEM Hospital Resident Doctors Complete Maharashtra’s First HPV Vaccination Drive Series During...

KEM Hospital Resident Doctors Complete Maharashtra’s First HPV Vaccination Drive Series During...

Thane News: Sanitary Worker Arrested For Filming Woman In Public Toilet In Bhiwandi

Thane News: Sanitary Worker Arrested For Filming Woman In Public Toilet In Bhiwandi