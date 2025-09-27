Maharashtra: Sonia Sethi Takes Charge As New GM Of BEST, Vinita Ved Singhal To Lead R&R Dept Amid Flood Challenges

Sonia Sethi | File Pic

Mumbai: The BEST Undertaking and the relief and rehabilitation (R&R) department in Mantralaya have got new heads at a critical time. The state government, on Friday, appointed Sonia Sethi as the new general manager (GM) of BEST and Vinita Ved Singhal as the principal secretary in the R&R department.

The city’s public transport and electric supply wing has been in a deep crisis for various reasons. With Sethi, it will get a full-fledged GM after almost nine months. The earlier GM, Anil Diggikar, was transferred to Mantralaya. After a month of Diggikar’s transfer, SVR Srinivas, the CEO of the Dharavi Redevelopment Authority, was given the additional charge of BEST.

When Srinivas superannuated in early August, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde issued orders for Ashish Sharma to hold the additional charge. Meanwhile, the CM’s office directed the general administration department to issue orders for Ashwini Joshi to take charge. Finally, Sharma took over the additional responsibility along with his principal job as Commissioner of the state GST.

Prior to that, orders for senior IAS officer Harshdeep Kamble as the GM were issued, but he never assumed charge. Meanwhile, Singhal is taking charge in the R&R department at a time when major parts of Maharashtra are facing flood fury, and the department has to devise a plan for relief to people in distress.

