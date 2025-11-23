MNS Alleges 'Sudden And Unexplained' Surge Of About 400,000 Voters Across 33 Wards In Thane

MNS Chief Raj Thackeray | File

Thane: The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has raised alarm over significant discrepancies in the Thane Municipal Corporation’s draft voter list and ward boundaries ahead of the upcoming civic elections. According to Avinash Jadhav, a leader of the Thane unit of MNS, his party has identified potential manipulation that could affect the outcome in closely contested wards.

Jadhav said the MNS discovered a “sudden and unexplained” surge of approximately 400,000 voters across the 33 wards of Thane. On average, this amounts to 7,000–8,000 suspect entries per ward. He described cases where voters were listed in adjoining wards under incorrect names, and even voter registration numbers appeared without photographs or corresponding names.

The MNS is warning that these discrepancies could seriously distort election results, especially given that some past elections have been won by margins as narrow as 1,500 votes. Jadhav called out the rapid timetable, saying it leaves insufficient time for genuine scrutiny. He argued that expecting a detailed review within just a week is “unfair” and lacks transparency.

To press its point, the party plans to demand a formal explanation from Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao and has vowed “direct action” if its concerns are ignored.

This is not the first time MNS has contested voter-list integrity. Earlier this month, the party held a photo exhibition in Navi Mumbai, titled “Fake Voters of Navi Mumbai,” to highlight purported irregularities. MNS showcased instances where addresses included public toilets, roads, railway stations, and even the municipal commissioner’s official residence.

The issue of voter list accuracy and ward demarcation has become a focal point as Maharashtra gears up for its civic polls. Opposition parties, including the MVA, have also raised similar concerns, calling for greater transparency and clean-up of the electoral rolls.

