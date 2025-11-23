Panvel–Karjat Suburban Corridor Nears Completion, Over 80% Physical Progress Achieved

Picture of work being carried out at Panvel attached |

The Panvel–Karjat New Suburban Railway Corridor, a key initiative under the Mumbai Urban Transport Project Phase III (MUTP–III), has surpassed 80 percent physical completion, marking a major milestone in improving suburban connectivity on the Central Railway. The work is being carried out by the Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation.

"During the Saturday–Sunday night block, complex layout modification works were carried out at Panvel. It involved shifting Point 515-A, located at the CSMT end of Panvel Platform No. 2, by 90 meters. The primary purpose of this was to extend the Panvel suburban platforms by 90 meters towards CSMT to accommodate the upcoming platforms of the Panvel–Karjat corridor." said an official of MRVC adding that corridor will enhance suburban connectivity between Panvel and Karjat, easing congestion on one of the busiest routes in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

The project, sanctioned at a cost of Rs 2,782 crore, was initially targeted for completion by December 2025. However, officials now expect it to open to the public by March 2026.

The corridor will provide a dedicated double-line suburban route, benefiting Navi Mumbai, Raigad district, and surrounding growth centers. It is expected to relieve pressure on the existing suburban network and reduce travel time for thousands of daily commuters. Land acquisition—including private, government, and forest land—is fully complete.

According to MRVC, major components of the project have reached advanced stages. Earthwork, bridges, and tunnels are largely complete, with the three tunnels along the alignment having achieved breakthrough and nearing final lining. Rail flyover construction at Panvel and Karjat is progressing, with most girders launched and deck slabs underway. Station buildings and passenger facilities at Panvel, Chikhale, Mohape, Chowk, and Karjat are also nearing completion, with several amenities—including booking offices, foot overbridges, and staff quarters—already commissioned.

Track linking is underway across multiple sections, supported by ballast formation and unloading of rail panels. Electronic interlocking testing at Mohape and Chowk has been successfully completed.

"Once operational, the Panvel–Karjat corridor is set to transform suburban travel in the Mumbai region, providing a modern, efficient link that will ease congestion and benefit thousands of commuters daily" said Sunil Udasi , Chief Public Relation Officer of MRVC.

