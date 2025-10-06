Mumbai Airport Customs Seizes Hydroponic Weed Worth ₹5.82 Crore, 10 Smuggled Drones At CSMIA In Separate Cases | File Photo

Mumbai: In three separate cases Mumbai Airport Customs officials have seized smuggled hydroponic weed valued at Rs 5.82 crore. In another they case Customs officers seized around 10 smuggled drones, agency officials informed on Monday.

On the basis of specific intelligence, the Customs officers at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), Mumbai, intercepted one passenger arriving from Bangkok. During the examination of the baggage, the Customs officers recovered 1.96 kg of suspected Hydroponic Weed (Marijuana), with an illicit market value of approximately Rs 1.96 crores.

"Similarly, in another case, Customs officers intercepted one passenger arriving from Bangkok. During the examination of the baggage, the Customs officers recovered 1.93kg of suspected Hydroponic Weed with an illicit market value of approximately Rs 1.93 crores. In the third case as well, a passenger arriving from Bangkok was intercepted with smuggled hydroponic weed worth Rs 1.93 crore," said a Customs official.

NDPS Arrests

In all three cases, the narcotic substances were concealed inside the checked-in trolley bag carried by the passengers, who were later arrested under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Drones Seized Separately

In a separate cases, on the basis of screening of the baggage of the passengers, the Customs officers at CSMIA, Mumbai intercepted one passenger arriving from Colombo and recovered 10 drones valued at Rs 32.19 lakh. These drones were concealed inside the trolley bag carried by the passenger.

