Mumbai Airport Customs Seizes 36 Exotic Animals, Foils Major Smuggling Attempt | Representational Image

Mumbai: Customs officials at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport seized 36 exotic animals from a passenger arriving from Bangkok, Thailand, officials said on Sunday.

Exotic Animals Found Concealed in Luggage

The animals, hidden inside the passenger’s luggage, included squirrel monkeys, raccoons, iguanas, monitor lizards, and bearded dragons, according to a forest official who examined the seized creatures. Unfortunately, three animals had died, while several others showed signs of suffering due to suffocation and starvation.

Authorities stated that the animals will be deported under the Wildlife Protection Act to their country of origin.

Customs Foil Foreign Currency Smuggling Cases

In two separate cases on Saturday, Mumbai Airport Customs officials arrested passengers for allegedly smuggling foreign currency.

One passenger traveling to Abu Dhabi was intercepted based on profiling, and foreign currency equivalent to ₹53.68 lakh was recovered from a handbag.

Another passenger traveling to Fujairah was found carrying foreign currency also worth ₹53.68 lakh.

Officials emphasized that these interceptions are part of ongoing efforts to curb illegal wildlife trade and foreign currency violations at the airport.

Authorities Urge Vigilance

Customs and forest authorities have reiterated that illegal wildlife trade and currency smuggling are serious offenses, attracting strict penalties under Indian law. Travelers are urged to comply with regulations to avoid prosecution.