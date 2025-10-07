 Mumbai News: BMC Launches Citywide Awareness Drive On Gas Cylinder Safety After Kandivali Tragedy
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: BMC Launches Citywide Awareness Drive On Gas Cylinder Safety After Kandivali Tragedy

Mumbai News: BMC Launches Citywide Awareness Drive On Gas Cylinder Safety After Kandivali Tragedy

A special meeting was convened on Monday at the Mumbai Fire Brigade Headquarters in Byculla to discuss the details of the campaign. The meeting was attended by Chief Fire Officer Ravindra Ambulgekar, Deputy Chief Fire Officer Anil Parab, Regional Manager of BP Sandeep Pawar, and Senior Manager at HP Geeta Paliwal, along with other concerned officials.

Shefali Parab-PanditUpdated: Tuesday, October 07, 2025, 08:27 PM IST
article-image
BMC Launches Citywide Awareness Drive On Gas Cylinder Safety After Kandivali Tragedy | Representational Image

Mumbai: Following recent gas cylinder leak incidents — including one in Kandivali that claimed six lives — the BMC, in collaboration with Bharat Petroleum (BP) and Hindustan Petroleum (HP), has launched a special awareness campaign in Mumbai. The campaign will run from Tuesday - October 7 to 17, during which awareness camps will be held at over 350 locations across the city.

A special meeting was convened on Monday at the Mumbai Fire Brigade Headquarters in Byculla to discuss the details of the campaign. The meeting was attended by Chief Fire Officer Ravindra Ambulgekar, Deputy Chief Fire Officer Anil Parab, Regional Manager of BP Sandeep Pawar, and Senior Manager at HP Geeta Paliwal, along with other concerned officials. During the discussions, officials emphasised the need for stricter, coordinated action against the unauthorised use of gas cylinders.

Ambulgekar urged gas distribution companies to conduct training and awareness sessions for all stakeholders — including senior officials, distributor-level staff, field workers, and delivery personnel. He also emphasised that detailed information on the safe use of gas cylinders along with live demonstrations should be regularly communicated to all consumers, covering approximately 2.5 million households. Ambulgekar further recommended that even after the campaign period, awareness sessions should be conducted regularly in the society and residential area, based on public demand.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai Property Prices Set To Skyrocket, Airport Launch Triggers Massive Real Estate Buzz
article-image

As per data shared by BP, the company serves approximately 1.45 million domestic customers and 38,000 commercial customers within Mumbai.

FPJ Shorts
Shocking! Novak Djokovic Collapses Mid-Match During Clash Against Jaume Munar At Shanghai Masters 2025; Video 
Shocking! Novak Djokovic Collapses Mid-Match During Clash Against Jaume Munar At Shanghai Masters 2025; Video 
Whether Tejashwi Yadav Will Be Able To Go Beyond The M-Y Equation?
Whether Tejashwi Yadav Will Be Able To Go Beyond The M-Y Equation?
Mumbai: MSHRC Directs Inclusion Of Govt Officials In Case Of 8-Year-Old Girl Injured In Chunabhatti Gang Shootout
Mumbai: MSHRC Directs Inclusion Of Govt Officials In Case Of 8-Year-Old Girl Injured In Chunabhatti Gang Shootout
Why Celebrity Hairstylist Jawed Habib & His Son Have Been Charged With 20 FIRs In Sambhal?
Why Celebrity Hairstylist Jawed Habib & His Son Have Been Charged With 20 FIRs In Sambhal?

HP reported around 1.05 million domestic and 40,000 commercial customers in the same region.

Together, the two companies cater to nearly 2.5 million domestic and 78,000 commercial gas cylinder consumers across Mumbai.

Notably, most domestic customers own two cylinders, while a significant number of commercial clients use multiple cylinders—with many maintaining dedicated cylinder banks.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: WR Launches 'SUGAMRAIL' Platform To Digitise Maintenance Of Lifts, Escalators And...

Mumbai News: WR Launches 'SUGAMRAIL' Platform To Digitise Maintenance Of Lifts, Escalators And...

Mumbai: MSHRC Directs Inclusion Of Govt Officials In Case Of 8-Year-Old Girl Injured In Chunabhatti...

Mumbai: MSHRC Directs Inclusion Of Govt Officials In Case Of 8-Year-Old Girl Injured In Chunabhatti...

Mumbai News: SHRC Adjourns Hearing On Lalbaugcha Raja Ganeshotsav Human Rights Violations To April...

Mumbai News: SHRC Adjourns Hearing On Lalbaugcha Raja Ganeshotsav Human Rights Violations To April...

Mumbai News: BMC Headquarters Illuminated With Indian And UK Flags To Welcome PM Modi And UK PM Keir...

Mumbai News: BMC Headquarters Illuminated With Indian And UK Flags To Welcome PM Modi And UK PM Keir...

Angels Of Mumbai Diwali Bazaar To Showcase Handcrafted Products By 15 Non-Profits At Free Press...

Angels Of Mumbai Diwali Bazaar To Showcase Handcrafted Products By 15 Non-Profits At Free Press...