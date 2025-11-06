Mumbai News: Man Booked For Defrauding Businessman Of ₹2.44 Crore By Posing As Company Owner

Man Booked For Defrauding Businessman Of ₹2.44 Crore By Posing As Company Owner |

Mumbai: The VP Road Police have registered a case against Pushpendra Manmal Angara for allegedly defrauding a businessman of ₹2.44 crore by falsely claiming ownership of his company and diverting funds through fake entities.

According to the complaint filed by Ritesh Ramlal Angara (46), a businessman residing near Nanu Bhai Desai Road, the accused, Pushpendra Manmal Angara, residing at Narayan Building, Dubhash Lane, misrepresented himself as the owner of Ritesh’s firm — Kartik Ferromet Pvt. Ltd., located at Chandawadi, Nanu Bhai Desai Road.

V. P. Road Police said the accused approached various companies under the pretext of selling metal on behalf of Kartik Ferromet and induced them to deposit payments into the company’s legitimate bank account. Later, he allegedly persuaded the complainant to transfer a total of ₹2,44,33,436 into several bogus company accounts that he himself had created, under the guise of purchasing metal stock.

Investigations revealed that Pushpendra withdrew the amount from these fake accounts for personal gain, thereby cheating the complainant. Am FIR has been registered at VP Road Police Station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for cheating and criminal breach of trust. The police are investigating further to trace the diverted funds.

