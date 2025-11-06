 Mumbai News: Man Booked For Defrauding Businessman Of ₹2.44 Crore By Posing As Company Owner
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: Man Booked For Defrauding Businessman Of ₹2.44 Crore By Posing As Company Owner

Mumbai News: Man Booked For Defrauding Businessman Of ₹2.44 Crore By Posing As Company Owner

According to the complaint filed by Ritesh Ramlal Angara (46), a businessman residing near Nanu Bhai Desai Road, the accused, Pushpendra Manmal Angara, residing at Narayan Building, Dubhash Lane, misrepresented himself as the owner of Ritesh’s firm — Kartik Ferromet Pvt. Ltd., located at Chandawadi, Nanu Bhai Desai Road.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Thursday, November 06, 2025, 10:44 PM IST
article-image
Man Booked For Defrauding Businessman Of ₹2.44 Crore By Posing As Company Owner |

Mumbai: The VP Road Police have registered a case against Pushpendra Manmal Angara for allegedly defrauding a businessman of ₹2.44 crore by falsely claiming ownership of his company and diverting funds through fake entities.

According to the complaint filed by Ritesh Ramlal Angara (46), a businessman residing near Nanu Bhai Desai Road, the accused, Pushpendra Manmal Angara, residing at Narayan Building, Dubhash Lane, misrepresented himself as the owner of Ritesh’s firm — Kartik Ferromet Pvt. Ltd., located at Chandawadi, Nanu Bhai Desai Road.

V. P. Road Police said the accused approached various companies under the pretext of selling metal on behalf of Kartik Ferromet and induced them to deposit payments into the company’s legitimate bank account. Later, he allegedly persuaded the complainant to transfer a total of ₹2,44,33,436 into several bogus company accounts that he himself had created, under the guise of purchasing metal stock.

Read Also
Mumbai: Case Filed Against Real Estate Developer Accused Of ₹100 Crore Housing Fraud In Wadala
article-image

Investigations revealed that Pushpendra withdrew the amount from these fake accounts for personal gain, thereby cheating the complainant. Am FIR has been registered at VP Road Police Station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for cheating and criminal breach of trust. The police are investigating further to trace the diverted funds.

FPJ Shorts
UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya Directs Timely Completion Of Food Processing Training Programs
UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya Directs Timely Completion Of Food Processing Training Programs
Mumbai Crime: 18-Year-Old Ludhiana Teen Caught With Fake Visa At CSMIA While Trying To Fly To Fiji; Probe Underway
Mumbai Crime: 18-Year-Old Ludhiana Teen Caught With Fake Visa At CSMIA While Trying To Fly To Fiji; Probe Underway
Mumbai Sessions Court Acquits Man Held With Fake ₹500 Notes Worth ₹5 Lakh After 4 Four Years In Jail
Mumbai Sessions Court Acquits Man Held With Fake ₹500 Notes Worth ₹5 Lakh After 4 Four Years In Jail
Mumbai News: 17 Senior Civic Officials Oppose Retired DMC Chandrashekhar Chore Holding Key Post, Demand Promotions From Within Cadre
Mumbai News: 17 Senior Civic Officials Oppose Retired DMC Chandrashekhar Chore Holding Key Post, Demand Promotions From Within Cadre

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Crime: 18-Year-Old Ludhiana Teen Caught With Fake Visa At CSMIA While Trying To Fly To Fiji;...

Mumbai Crime: 18-Year-Old Ludhiana Teen Caught With Fake Visa At CSMIA While Trying To Fly To Fiji;...

Mumbai Sessions Court Acquits Man Held With Fake ₹500 Notes Worth ₹5 Lakh After 4 Four Years In...

Mumbai Sessions Court Acquits Man Held With Fake ₹500 Notes Worth ₹5 Lakh After 4 Four Years In...

Mumbai News: 17 Senior Civic Officials Oppose Retired DMC Chandrashekhar Chore Holding Key Post,...

Mumbai News: 17 Senior Civic Officials Oppose Retired DMC Chandrashekhar Chore Holding Key Post,...

Pune: Case Registered Over Mundhwa Mahar Watan Land Deal In Bavdhan; Parth Pawar Not Named In...

Pune: Case Registered Over Mundhwa Mahar Watan Land Deal In Bavdhan; Parth Pawar Not Named In...

Parth Pawar Pune Land Case: Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Distances Himself As ₹300-Crore Deal...

Parth Pawar Pune Land Case: Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Distances Himself As ₹300-Crore Deal...