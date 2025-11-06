 Mumbai Police Constable Dies After Motorcycle Collides With Parked Milk Truck In Ghatkopar
Mumbai Police constable Ajay Gawhane, 41, died after his motorcycle collided with a milk delivery truck parked dangerously on 90 Feet Road, Ghatkopar. Injured on November 2, he passed away at Hinduja Hospital on November 5. A case has been filed against the truck driver for negligent parking causing death. Further investigation is ongoing.

Avadhut KharadeUpdated: Thursday, November 06, 2025, 08:53 AM IST
Mumbai Police Constable Dies After Motorcycle Collides With Parked Milk Truck In Ghatkopar | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: A 41-year-old Mumbai Police constable, Ajay Gawhane, succumbed to injuries sustained in a road accident after his motorcycle rammed into a milk delivery truck dangerously parked along the 90 Feet Road in Ghatkopar (East). The incident occurred around 1:00 a.m. on November 2, and Gawhane passed away during treatment at Hinduja Hospital, Mahim, on November 5.

About The Accident

According to the FIR filed at the Pantnagar police station, the accident occurred in front of the Aarey Milk Centre shop. The Eicher truck (MH-03-EG-8379) had been left parked hazardously on the roadside, leading to the collision. Gawhane, who was riding his motorcycle (MH-03-DB-8343), sustained severe head injuries and fell unconscious on impact.

Initially rushed to Rajawadi Hospital, he was later shifted to the trauma ward and subsequently referred to Hinduja Hospital for advanced care. Despite intensive treatment, he succumbed to his injuries around 10:30 a.m. on November 5.

Gawhane was serving with the Bandra police station and lived with his family at Nehru Nagar Police Colony, Kurla (East). On the day of the accident, he was on his weekly off and had visited relatives in Ghatkopar (West). His mother, Ashabai, received a phone call around 1:30 a.m. informing her of the accident.

Upon learning about the accident from Ashabai, Ajay’s wife Sadhana Gawhane rushed to Rajawadi Hospital along with their neighbour Devidas Pawar. Based on Sadhana Gawhane’s complaint, the Pantnagar police have registered a case against the truck driver under sections 125 and 125(B) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for negligent parking leading to death. Further investigation is underway.

Police officials stated that Constable Ajay Gawhane’s final rites will be conducted at his native village Salgav, in Ambegaon Taluka, Pune District.

