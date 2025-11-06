 Mumbai: 6-Foot Indian Rock Python Rescued Near Bandra Fort, Released Safely into Green Zone | Watch Video
HomeMumbaiMumbai: 6-Foot Indian Rock Python Rescued Near Bandra Fort, Released Safely into Green Zone | Watch Video

Mumbai: 6-Foot Indian Rock Python Rescued Near Bandra Fort, Released Safely into Green Zone | Watch Video

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Thursday, November 06, 2025, 08:53 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: In a rare late-night encounter, a 6-foot-long Indian Rock Python was rescued near Bandra Fort on Tuesday night, November 4, after startling a group of locals out for an evening walk. The dramatic rescue, captured on video, has since gone viral across social media, drawing praise for the calm and humane handling of the reptile.

According to reports, the incident occurred around 9:15 pm when residents strolling near the fort noticed the large snake slithering across their path. Rather than panicking, the group immediately contacted local wildlife rescuer Khayden Serpis, who is well-known in the Bandra area for his swift response to urban wildlife sightings.

Serpis arrived at the scene within minutes and skillfully captured the python, ensuring no harm to either the reptile or the bystanders. The snake was later released into a designated green zone under the supervision of the Forest Department.

An Instagram post shared by Bandra Buzz describing the incident read, “On Tuesday night (November 4th), a few Bandra locals taking a peaceful stroll near Bandra Fort got quite the surprise — a 6-foot Indian Rock Python slithering across their path around 9:15 pm! But instead of panicking, they did the right thing — they called Bandra boy Khayden Serpis, known for his quick wildlife rescues.”

article-image

Viral Video Shows Python Being Handled Carefully By Snake Rescuer

The viral video shows Serpis holding the python with his right hand as the snake coils itself around his arm. Despite the reptile’s strong grip, he remains composed and in full control, carefully guiding it away from the area while interacting with onlookers. The python, appearing calm, was then transported to a nearby forested zone where it was released safely back into the wild.

Indian Rock Pythons, though non-venomous, are among the largest snake species found in India and are protected under Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. They are often spotted in Mumbai’s green belts and coastal areas during post-monsoon months when they move in search of prey or drier ground.

