 Thane: Large Tree Falls On Parked Vehicles In Shastri Nagar; No Injuries Reported
A large tree fell on three parked vehicles on Pokhran Road No. 02 near Cosmos Horizon Society in Thane on Tuesday morning, causing minor damage but no injuries. Police, Disaster Management, Fire Department, and Tree Authority teams cleared the tree, reopening the road after two hours. Thankfully, no casualties were reported.

Fariyal SayyedUpdated: Tuesday, December 23, 2025, 04:05 PM IST
Thane: In a startling incident on Tuesday morning, a large tree fell on three parked vehicles along Pokhran Road No. 02 near Cosmos Horizon Society in Shastri Nagar, causing minor damage but no injuries. The mishap occurred around 9:50 AM, close to Bethany Hospital

Officers from the Vartak Nagar Police Station, along with Disaster Management Cell staff, Fire Department personnel, and Tree Authority workers, worked together to clear the fallen tree from the road.

All vehicles sustained minor damage from the tree fall, but thankfully, there were no casualties. The road was cleared and reopened for traffic after approximately two hours of effort.

