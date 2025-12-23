Thane: Large Tree Falls On Parked Vehicles In Shastri Nagar; No Injuries Reported |

Thane: In a startling incident on Tuesday morning, a large tree fell on three parked vehicles along Pokhran Road No. 02 near Cosmos Horizon Society in Shastri Nagar, causing minor damage but no injuries. The mishap occurred around 9:50 AM, close to Bethany Hospital

Officers from the Vartak Nagar Police Station, along with Disaster Management Cell staff, Fire Department personnel, and Tree Authority workers, worked together to clear the fallen tree from the road.

All vehicles sustained minor damage from the tree fall, but thankfully, there were no casualties. The road was cleared and reopened for traffic after approximately two hours of effort.

