 Thane: Court Acquits Man In Stepmother's Murder Case Citing Lack Of Evidence
Thane: Court Acquits Man In Stepmother's Murder Case Citing Lack Of Evidence

A Thane court acquitted 24-year-old Shahanawaj Yunus Ansari of murdering his stepmother, citing the prosecution’s failure to prove the case with solid circumstantial evidence. The judge pointed out contradictions in witness testimonies and unreliable CCTV evidence, leading to the conclusion that the legal standard for conviction was not met.

Tuesday, December 23, 2025
article-image
Thane: Court Acquits Man In Stepmother's Murder Case Citing Lack Of Evidence | File Pic

Thane: A court in Maharashtra's Thane district has acquitted a 24-year-old man accused of murdering his stepmother, citing the prosecution's failure to establish a complete chain of circumstantial evidence.

Principal district and sessions judge S B Agrawal found Shahanawaj Yunus Ansari not guilty of charges under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code.

A copy of the order dated December 18 was made available on Tuesday.

According to the prosecution, Ansari allegedly murdered his stepmother, Reshma Khatun Mohd Yunus Ansari, on the intervening night of May 28 and May 29, 2020, near the Saket-Kalwa bridge.

It argued that the victim's harassment of Ansari and his siblings, and her failure to repay a debt of Rs 90,000 was the motive for the crime.

Judge Agrawal highlighted significant gaps and contradictions in the prosecution's narrative, terming the testimony of the victim's brother as unreliable.

The court also dismissed the CCTV evidence, noting that the technician who issued the certificate admitted to merely signing a document prepared by the police.

It further noted that the panch witnesses gave vague testimonies or admitted to signing papers at the police station rather than at the scene of recovery.

The prosecution could not meet the legal standard for a conviction based on circumstantial evidence, it concluded.

