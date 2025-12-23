 Viral Video: BJP Mumbai President Ameet Satam Polishes Shoes of Railway Boot Polish Workers In Dadar, Calls Them 'Hardworking Class'
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiViral Video: BJP Mumbai President Ameet Satam Polishes Shoes of Railway Boot Polish Workers In Dadar, Calls Them 'Hardworking Class'

Viral Video: BJP Mumbai President Ameet Satam Polishes Shoes of Railway Boot Polish Workers In Dadar, Calls Them 'Hardworking Class'

The event occurred when Ameet Satam attended a gathering of the Railway Boot Polish Federation at Vasant Smriti in Dadar. Satam said that during the gathering, he spoke with the hardworking class, which is often overlooked in the mainstream of society, and understood their difficulties, problems, and expectations.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Tuesday, December 23, 2025, 04:21 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai: A video of BJP leader and Mumbai unit president Amit Satam has gone viral on social media, showing him polishing the shoes of railway boot polish workers as a mark of respect to the hardworking class. The event occurred when Satam attended a gathering of the Railway Boot Polish Federation at Vasant Smriti in Dadar.

Taking to his official social media handle on X, Satam said that during the gathering, he spoke with the hardworking class, whom he described as often overlooked in mainstream society. He added that the interaction helped him understand their challenges, daily struggles, and expectations. "I guided the attendees on the importance of organisational strength, protection of workers' rights, social security, health facilities, as well as a dignified standard of living," he added.

He further added, "I firmly expressed the belief that the issues of the working class should be viewed not merely with sympathy, but through concrete actions."

Who Is Ameet Satam?

FPJ Shorts
Did Ben Stokes & Co Indulge In Excessive Drinking During Ashes? ECB Set To Investigate Noosa Trip After Series Loss
Did Ben Stokes & Co Indulge In Excessive Drinking During Ashes? ECB Set To Investigate Noosa Trip After Series Loss
Nita Ambani Flaunts Massive Brazilian Paraiba Necklace & Cushion-Cut Diamond Earrings At Family Party
Nita Ambani Flaunts Massive Brazilian Paraiba Necklace & Cushion-Cut Diamond Earrings At Family Party
Following Women's World Cup Success, BCCI Set To Hike Match Fee For Domestic Women's Cricketers From ₹20,000 To ₹50,000
Following Women's World Cup Success, BCCI Set To Hike Match Fee For Domestic Women's Cricketers From ₹20,000 To ₹50,000
'Write To Nehru & Indira As Well..': Netizens SLAM Delhi LG Saxena For His 15-Page Letter Blaming Kejriwal's 11-Yr 'Criminal Inaction' In Curbing Air Pollution
'Write To Nehru & Indira As Well..': Netizens SLAM Delhi LG Saxena For His 15-Page Letter Blaming Kejriwal's 11-Yr 'Criminal Inaction' In Curbing Air Pollution

In August this year, he was appointed president of the Mumbai BJP unit by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and state BJP chief Ravindra Chavan.

Read Also
Mumbai BMC Election 2026: Sena-MNS Alliance Moves From Talks To Action, Workers Begin Joint Ground...
article-image

Born on August 15, 1976, in Mumbai, Satam holds a BA in Political Science and Sociology from Mumbai University and an MMS (Personnel) from the Mahatma Gandhi Mission Institute in Mumbai.

Before entering politics, he worked as an HR specialist at Tata Teleservices, inspired by the guidance of spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.

Read Also
'We Don't Want Work Or Development To Stop, We Want Compliance': Bombay HC To BMC & MPCB On Air...
article-image

In 2024, he urged the BMC to expedite tendering for beach cleaning at Juhu and Versova during the monsoon to protect the ecosystem. He has advocated systemic reforms for waste management, addressing potholes, and improving infrastructure planning through utility corridors.

Satam raised concerns over illegal Bangladeshi immigration and appealed to CM Fadnavis to set up detention centres and fast-track courts for swift legal action.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Thane: Court Acquits Man In Stepmother's Murder Case Citing Lack Of Evidence

Thane: Court Acquits Man In Stepmother's Murder Case Citing Lack Of Evidence

Viral Video: BJP Mumbai President Ameet Satam Polishes Shoes of Railway Boot Polish Workers In...

Viral Video: BJP Mumbai President Ameet Satam Polishes Shoes of Railway Boot Polish Workers In...

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar-Led NCP To Consider Solo Run In Thane As Allies Exclude It From...

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar-Led NCP To Consider Solo Run In Thane As Allies Exclude It From...

'Sena (UBT)-MNS Alliance Won't Impact BMC Poll Outcome,' Says BJP Leader Ameet Satam

'Sena (UBT)-MNS Alliance Won't Impact BMC Poll Outcome,' Says BJP Leader Ameet Satam

Thane: Large Tree Falls On Parked Vehicles In Shastri Nagar; No Injuries Reported

Thane: Large Tree Falls On Parked Vehicles In Shastri Nagar; No Injuries Reported