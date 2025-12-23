Viral Video: BJP Mumbai President Ameet Satam Polishes Shoes of Railway Boot Polish Workers In Dadar, Calls Them 'Hardworking Class'

Mumbai: A video of BJP leader and Mumbai unit president Amit Satam has gone viral on social media, showing him polishing the shoes of railway boot polish workers as a mark of respect to the hardworking class. The event occurred when Satam attended a gathering of the Railway Boot Polish Federation at Vasant Smriti in Dadar.

Taking to his official social media handle on X, Satam said that during the gathering, he spoke with the hardworking class, whom he described as often overlooked in mainstream society. He added that the interaction helped him understand their challenges, daily struggles, and expectations. "I guided the attendees on the importance of organisational strength, protection of workers' rights, social security, health facilities, as well as a dignified standard of living," he added.

He further added, "I firmly expressed the belief that the issues of the working class should be viewed not merely with sympathy, but through concrete actions."

Who Is Ameet Satam?

In August this year, he was appointed president of the Mumbai BJP unit by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and state BJP chief Ravindra Chavan.

Born on August 15, 1976, in Mumbai, Satam holds a BA in Political Science and Sociology from Mumbai University and an MMS (Personnel) from the Mahatma Gandhi Mission Institute in Mumbai.

Before entering politics, he worked as an HR specialist at Tata Teleservices, inspired by the guidance of spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.

In 2024, he urged the BMC to expedite tendering for beach cleaning at Juhu and Versova during the monsoon to protect the ecosystem. He has advocated systemic reforms for waste management, addressing potholes, and improving infrastructure planning through utility corridors.

Satam raised concerns over illegal Bangladeshi immigration and appealed to CM Fadnavis to set up detention centres and fast-track courts for swift legal action.

