Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar-Led NCP To Consider Solo Run In Thane As Allies Exclude It From Seat Talks | File Photo

Thane: The Ajit Pawar-led NCP on Tuesday said it has kept open the option to contest the upcoming Thane municipal council elections separately as it was being kept out of the seat-sharing discussions by its allies in Mahayuti.

Nationalist Congress Party spokesperson Anand Paranjape claimed that while local leaders of the BJP and Shiv Sena have already initiated talks to finalise seat sharing in the TMC polls, the NCP has not been invited for these deliberations.

"Even though meetings of the alliance partners are underway, the NCP has not been invited. Therefore, we have begun preparations to contest the elections independently," he said.

Our Thane district president, Najeeb Mulla, has not been contacted by either the BJP or the Shiv Sena, Paranjape claimed.

He said the NCP would declare its seat expectations only after being formally invited to the alliance talks.

He said 380 aspirants have been interviewed over the past two days.

"If the NCP is offered respectable representation in the alliance for the Thane Municipal Corporation, we are ready to contest together. Otherwise, the NCP is fully prepared to contest all 131 seats on its own," he added.

Paranjape said the NCP favours contesting as part of the grand alliance wherever possible, but local tie-ups or independent contests would also be considered if necessary.

Referring to the recent elections to 288 municipal councils and nagar panchayats, Paranjape said mayors from the grand alliance of BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP were elected in around 215 bodies.

"People of Maharashtra have reaffirmed their faith in the Mahayuti government led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Ministers Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde," he added.

The long-awaited polls to 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra, including cash-rich Mumbai, will be held on January 15, and votes will be counted on the following day.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/