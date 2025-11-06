 Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation Serves Notice To RJD Candidate Khesari Lal Yadav's 'Surya Kriti' Bungalow
Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation Serves Notice To RJD Candidate Khesari Lal Yadav's 'Surya Kriti' Bungalow

The notice warns that the tin shed must be removed immediately, or the unauthorized construction department will take action to demolish it.

Kirti KesarkarUpdated: Thursday, November 06, 2025, 08:36 PM IST
article-image
Khesari Lal Yadav | X/@khesariLY

Mira Road: A notice has been issued by the Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation (MBMC) to the bungalow of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Khesari Lal Yadav, citing an unauthorized tin shed structure.

The notice warns that the tin shed must be removed immediately, or the unauthorized construction department will take action to demolish it.

Khesari Lal Yadav is a well-known Bhojpuri artist who has acted in numerous Bhojpuri films.

The timing of the notice has sparked discussions that the action may be politically motivated, with allegations that the BJP is exerting political pressure in light of the ongoing elections in Bihar.

Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation Serves Notice To RJD Candidate Khesari Lal Yadav's 'Surya Kriti' Bungalow
Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation Serves Notice To RJD Candidate Khesari Lal Yadav's 'Surya Kriti' Bungalow
Bizarre! Tea Seller Arrives Riding 'Goat' Cart At PM Narendra Modi’s Bhagalpur Rally, Says His Goats Are Also Modi Fan - Watch VIDEO
Bizarre! Tea Seller Arrives Riding 'Goat' Cart At PM Narendra Modi’s Bhagalpur Rally, Says His Goats Are Also Modi Fan - Watch VIDEO
Mumbai Local Trains Overcrowded 'To The Point of Danger' After Passengers Stranded For Over An Hour At CSMT Station Due To Motormen’s Strike
Mumbai Local Trains Overcrowded 'To The Point of Danger' After Passengers Stranded For Over An Hour At CSMT Station Due To Motormen’s Strike
Who Is Sunil Yadav? PhD Scholar Who Wins The JNU General Secretary Race
Who Is Sunil Yadav? PhD Scholar Who Wins The JNU General Secretary Race

