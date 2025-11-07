Mumbai: Iconic Luxury Department Store Galeries Lafayette Opens In Kala Ghoda

Pics: Galeries Lafayette

With the opening of Galeries Lafayette India, one of the world’s most celebrated department stores finds a new home in Colaba. In partnership with Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail, the French luxury retail icon unveils its first Indian flagship today at the historic Turner Morrison and Voltas House buildings in Kala Ghoda, Mumbai.

Spanning 90,000 sq. ft. across five levels, the store brings Galeries Lafayette’s 130-year legacy of fashion, art, and culture to India—marking a defining moment for both Mumbai’s retail landscape and its architectural heritage. A breathtakingly beautiful space, the store reimagines Galeries Lafayette’s global identity through an Indian lens, blending Parisian elegance with Mumbai’s colonial-era charm. Featuring over 250 luxury and designer brands, private lounges, concierge services, and curated programs aimed to make every visit a celebration of creativity, design, and culture, this flagship sets a new benchmark for experiential luxury retail in India.

Nicolas Houzé, Executive Chairman, Galeries Lafayette Group, who was in Mumbai earlier for a preview, shared, “Opening our first store in Mumbai is a defining moment for Galeries Lafayette and a new chapter in our international journey. Partnering with the Aditya Birla Group, a renowned family-owned conglomerate whose values resonate with ours, gives this project a particularly strong foundation. This flagship will stand as a symbol of our ambition to make the French Art of Living shine on the global stage.”

The store experience unfolds across themed zones—beginning with La Beauté, a sanctuary dedicated to skincare, fragrances, and cosmetics; La Coupole, a curated world of handbags and accessories; L’Atelier, a space devoted to couture pieces; L’Édition Femme on the second floor, celebrating the modern woman; and L’Édition Homme on the third, offering contemporary style for men and Flip Side, spotlighting the best of streetwear.

As Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman, Aditya Birla Group, aptly puts it, “Our partnership with Galeries Lafayette marks a coming-of-age moment for Indian luxury retail. Together, we are creating an iconic destination in the heart of Mumbai—a world-class showcase where the best of global luxury engages with the rising confidence of the Indian consumer.”

Spanning the best of Indian brands such as Chorus and Verandah to international debuts of Patou, Marni, Coperni, La Prairie, amongst many others—all under one roof—Galeries Lafayette India promises to add the joie de vivre to Mumbai’s discerning, style-savvy consumers.