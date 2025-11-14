Karan Kundrra & Tejasswi Prakash To Get Married In 2026? Bigg Boss 15 Fame Says 'Baatein Toh Hum...'

Karan Kundrra & Tejasswi Prakash | Instagram

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash have been dating since 2021, having fallen head over heels for each other during their time on Bigg Boss 15. Karan was certain about getting married as soon as they left the Bigg Boss house, but Tejasswi recalled that her mother asked them to wait for at least a year.

In a candid chat on Bharti Singh & Haarsh Limbachiyaa's podcast, Tejasswi opened up about her marriage and said, "My mom was like, 'Tumlog abhi hi bahar aaye ho, 1 saal ek dusre ke sath real world me raho." Tejasswi further shared that her family never doubted Karan; it was her own nature that stopped them from feeling completely assured.

Tejasswi accepted that she often falls very deeply in love. So, her mother suggested the duo to take their time and get sure of their relationship. When asked whether their parents had any issues with their relationship, Tejasswi denied it, saying her parents trust her because she has never made any foolish decisions in her life.

When talked about whether she liked Karan's family, Tejasswi said, "They are very nice." However, the television actress claimed that they never forced each other to like their family. She said, "Hamari pehle hi baat hui thi ki we will not ever make it a compulsion ki mujhe tere parents pasand karne hi padenge." The actress further stated that this made their relationship and bonding easy.

Will Karan Kundrra & Tejasswi Prakash Get Married In 2026?

When asked by Bharti whether the couple is planning to get married in 2026, Tejasswi confirmed it by saying, "Aisi baatein toh hum kar rahe hain par let’s see (We are talking about it but let's see)."

Let us further wait for the duo to announce the date.