 'She Was Least Deserving': The 50's Khanzaadi Faces Backlash For Her 'Loud' Personality After Elimination
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'She Was Least Deserving': The 50's Khanzaadi Faces Backlash For Her 'Loud' Personality After Elimination

'She Was Least Deserving': The 50's Khanzaadi Faces Backlash For Her 'Loud' Personality After Elimination

Khanzaadi was eliminated from The 50, a move many fans called "much needed" after her controversial remarks and aggressive behavior on the show. While some criticized her for being loud and confrontational, others defended her, claiming the show misrepresented her personality through selective editing.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Thursday, February 12, 2026, 01:07 PM IST
article-image
The 50 Khanzaadi |

In the latest episode of The 50, Khanzaadi was eliminated, a decision that seems to have pleased fans, many of whom called it "much needed" for the show. Her recent comments about Chahat Pandey shocked viewers, as she referred to Chahat as "aunty" and remarked, "Ye yahan ladkon ke saath hashtag bananne aayi hai." During the episode, Khanzaadi also lashed out and used offensive language, prompting Manisha Rani to intervene, reminding her to maintain decorum as it is a family show. Here's a look at how fans are reacting to Khanzaadi's elimination from The 50.

Until now, most evictions on The 50 seemed unfair to viewers, but Khanzaadi’s elimination is being widely seen as justified. Fans shared their reactions online following her exit from the show. One wrote, "So much cringe and awkwardness she used to bring." Another labeled her, "Unnecessarily loud and vile." A viewer criticized her behavior, saying, "Yess hated her loud personality; she was fighting too much unnecessarily." Another cheered her exit, commenting, "Finally.. she was one of the least deserving. Screaming and fighting just to get attention."

Khanzaadi Officially Evicted From ‘The 50’ In Today’s Episode
by u/kameueda in The50IN

Ever since her elimination and the online backlash, Khanzaadi has been resharing posts from her supporters, highlighting how she was allegedly misrepresented on the show. She shared a fan's post that read, "This narrative around Khanzaadi simply doesn't add up. We've seen her for months under non-stop cameras- she's never been irrational or volatile." The user also criticized the show’s editing, adding, "The math isn't mathing." Khanzaadi continued resharing posts pointing out that only her loud and angry moments were highlighted, while other aspects of her personality were omitted. Despite the criticism, several viewers have voiced support for her, urging her to stay strong amid the situation.

Read Also
The 50: Three Female Contestants To Face Elimination; Rajat Dalal Confronts Shocking Truth About...
article-image
Khanzaadi

Khanzaadi |

The 50 airs on daily basis with new episodes releasing at 9 pm IST on Jio Hotstar and at 10.30 pm IST on Colors TV.

FPJ Shorts
Indian Navy Assumes Command Of Key Multinational Maritime Task Force CTF 154
Indian Navy Assumes Command Of Key Multinational Maritime Task Force CTF 154
Flipkart IPO Push Drives Food Delivery Entry Plans, Bengaluru Pilot Likely As Firm Targets Fast-Growing ₹2 Lakh Crore Market
Flipkart IPO Push Drives Food Delivery Entry Plans, Bengaluru Pilot Likely As Firm Targets Fast-Growing ₹2 Lakh Crore Market
Kerala Govt Launches India's First AI-Powered Free Entrance Coaching Programme For Public School Students
Kerala Govt Launches India's First AI-Powered Free Entrance Coaching Programme For Public School Students
Punjab Education Minister Orders Immediate Revamp After Surprise Visit To Hoshiarpur School - Video
Punjab Education Minister Orders Immediate Revamp After Surprise Visit To Hoshiarpur School - Video

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ghooskhor Pandat Controversy: Supreme Court Orders Makers Of Manoj Bajpayee Starrer To Change Title,...
Ghooskhor Pandat Controversy: Supreme Court Orders Makers Of Manoj Bajpayee Starrer To Change Title,...
'She Was Least Deserving': The 50's Khanzaadi Faces Backlash For Her 'Loud' Personality After...
'She Was Least Deserving': The 50's Khanzaadi Faces Backlash For Her 'Loud' Personality After...
Rajpal Yadav Case: Kamaal R Khan Tweets Actor Has Property Worth ₹50 Crore; Claims He Doesn't Want...
Rajpal Yadav Case: Kamaal R Khan Tweets Actor Has Property Worth ₹50 Crore; Claims He Doesn't Want...
'Vishal Kotian Should Be Reprimanded': Netizens Urge Riteish Deshmukh & Colors To Act After He Drags...
'Vishal Kotian Should Be Reprimanded': Netizens Urge Riteish Deshmukh & Colors To Act After He Drags...
Single's Inferno Season 6 Officially Renewed! Netflix Confirms Production Underway
Single's Inferno Season 6 Officially Renewed! Netflix Confirms Production Underway