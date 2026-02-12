'She Was Least Deserving': The 50's Khanzaadi Faces Backlash For Her 'Loud' Personality After Elimination

The 50 Khanzaadi |

In the latest episode of The 50, Khanzaadi was eliminated, a decision that seems to have pleased fans, many of whom called it "much needed" for the show. Her recent comments about Chahat Pandey shocked viewers, as she referred to Chahat as "aunty" and remarked, "Ye yahan ladkon ke saath hashtag bananne aayi hai." During the episode, Khanzaadi also lashed out and used offensive language, prompting Manisha Rani to intervene, reminding her to maintain decorum as it is a family show. Here's a look at how fans are reacting to Khanzaadi's elimination from The 50.

Until now, most evictions on The 50 seemed unfair to viewers, but Khanzaadi’s elimination is being widely seen as justified. Fans shared their reactions online following her exit from the show. One wrote, "So much cringe and awkwardness she used to bring." Another labeled her, "Unnecessarily loud and vile." A viewer criticized her behavior, saying, "Yess hated her loud personality; she was fighting too much unnecessarily." Another cheered her exit, commenting, "Finally.. she was one of the least deserving. Screaming and fighting just to get attention."

Ever since her elimination and the online backlash, Khanzaadi has been resharing posts from her supporters, highlighting how she was allegedly misrepresented on the show. She shared a fan's post that read, "This narrative around Khanzaadi simply doesn't add up. We've seen her for months under non-stop cameras- she's never been irrational or volatile." The user also criticized the show’s editing, adding, "The math isn't mathing." Khanzaadi continued resharing posts pointing out that only her loud and angry moments were highlighted, while other aspects of her personality were omitted. Despite the criticism, several viewers have voiced support for her, urging her to stay strong amid the situation.

The 50 airs on daily basis with new episodes releasing at 9 pm IST on Jio Hotstar and at 10.30 pm IST on Colors TV.