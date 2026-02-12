 O Romeo Advance Booking Report: Shahid Kapoor-Triptii Dimri Starrer Sells More Than 60k Tickets; Will It Get A Double-Digit Opening?
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentO Romeo Advance Booking Report: Shahid Kapoor-Triptii Dimri Starrer Sells More Than 60k Tickets; Will It Get A Double-Digit Opening?

O Romeo Advance Booking Report: Shahid Kapoor-Triptii Dimri Starrer Sells More Than 60k Tickets; Will It Get A Double-Digit Opening?

Vishal Bhardwaj's O Romeo starring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri is all set to release on February 13, 2026. The film's advance booking has started, and for day one, the movie has sold more than 60k tickets. Read on to know more...

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Thursday, February 12, 2026, 04:24 PM IST
article-image
O Romeo Advance Booking Report | YouTube

Vishal Bhardwaj's O Romeo, starring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri, is one of the most-awaited films of the year. The trailer and the songs have created a decent pre-release buzz, and the advance booking of the film started a couple of days ago. If we look at the first day's booking, O Romeo has sold more than 60k tickets.

According to Sacnilk, the first day collection till now is Rs. 1.52 crore without block seats, and with block seats the collection is Rs. 3.82 crore. Well, the advance booking is quite low, but lety's hope that on Thursday evening and during the night it will get better.

However, it will be interesting to see if the movie will be able to take a double-digit opening or not. Shahid's last release, Deva (2025), had taken an opening of Rs. 5.5 crore. Well, it is expected that O Romeo will cross the first day collection of Deva.

Read Also
'Steps Were Planned On Set': Shahid Kapoor Reveals He Didn't Rehearse For O'Romeo Song Paan Ki...
article-image

Shahid Kapoor-Vishal Bhardwaj's Movies

FPJ Shorts
Aamir Khan's Son Junaid Khan To Join Tamannaah Bhatia In Third Instalment Of Ragini MMS: Report
Aamir Khan's Son Junaid Khan To Join Tamannaah Bhatia In Third Instalment Of Ragini MMS: Report
NID DAT 2026 M.Des Prelims Result Out At admissions.nid.edu; Here’s How To Check And What’s Next
NID DAT 2026 M.Des Prelims Result Out At admissions.nid.edu; Here’s How To Check And What’s Next
'That Was My Salary': Romantic Anniversary Surprise Backfires After Cash-Filled Balloons Float Away; Leaves Bf In Tears
'That Was My Salary': Romantic Anniversary Surprise Backfires After Cash-Filled Balloons Float Away; Leaves Bf In Tears
Swati Maliwal Raises Issue Of ‘Arbitrary’ Private School Fees In Parliament
Swati Maliwal Raises Issue Of ‘Arbitrary’ Private School Fees In Parliament

O Romeo is Shahid and Vishal's fourth film together. They have earlier worked together in movies like Kaminey, Haider, and Rangoon. Kaminey and Haider were both average grossers, but Rangoon was a box office flop.

So, everyone is keen to know what will be the box office fate of O Romeo.

O Romeo Vs Tu Yaa Main

O Romeo won't be getting a solo release, as even Tu Yaa Main is slated to release on February 13, 2026. While the former is a romantic-acting film, the latter is a survival thriller.

Read Also
Tu Yaa Main Review: Adarsh Gourav & Shanaya Kapoor Nail It In This Bejoy Nambiar's Edge-Of-The-Seat...
article-image

For now, we can expect O Romeo to take a better opening, but of course, everything depends on the reviews and the word of mouth. Tu Yaa Main has also started getting positive reviews from the critics. So, let's wait and watch what reviews O Romeo will get.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Aamir Khan's Son Junaid Khan To Join Tamannaah Bhatia In Third Instalment Of Ragini MMS: Report
Aamir Khan's Son Junaid Khan To Join Tamannaah Bhatia In Third Instalment Of Ragini MMS: Report
Christian Group Files Complaint Against Yash's Toxic Teaser Over Archangel Michael Visuals, Says...
Christian Group Files Complaint Against Yash's Toxic Teaser Over Archangel Michael Visuals, Says...
'Mai Sabke Sawalon Ka Jawab Dunga': Vada Pav Girl's Husband Yugam Gera Urges Media To Meet Him Amid...
'Mai Sabke Sawalon Ka Jawab Dunga': Vada Pav Girl's Husband Yugam Gera Urges Media To Meet Him Amid...
'Proud Of You, Beta': Varun Dhawan Reveals Salman Khan Called Him At 2 Am To Praise Border 2...
'Proud Of You, Beta': Varun Dhawan Reveals Salman Khan Called Him At 2 Am To Praise Border 2...
O Romeo Advance Booking Report: Shahid Kapoor-Triptii Dimri Starrer Sells More Than 60k Tickets;...
O Romeo Advance Booking Report: Shahid Kapoor-Triptii Dimri Starrer Sells More Than 60k Tickets;...