O Romeo Advance Booking Report: Shahid Kapoor-Triptii Dimri Starrer Sells More Than 60k Tickets; Will It Get A Double-Digit Opening?

O Romeo Advance Booking Report | YouTube

Vishal Bhardwaj's O Romeo, starring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri, is one of the most-awaited films of the year. The trailer and the songs have created a decent pre-release buzz, and the advance booking of the film started a couple of days ago. If we look at the first day's booking, O Romeo has sold more than 60k tickets.

According to Sacnilk, the first day collection till now is Rs. 1.52 crore without block seats, and with block seats the collection is Rs. 3.82 crore. Well, the advance booking is quite low, but lety's hope that on Thursday evening and during the night it will get better.

However, it will be interesting to see if the movie will be able to take a double-digit opening or not. Shahid's last release, Deva (2025), had taken an opening of Rs. 5.5 crore. Well, it is expected that O Romeo will cross the first day collection of Deva.

Shahid Kapoor-Vishal Bhardwaj's Movies

O Romeo is Shahid and Vishal's fourth film together. They have earlier worked together in movies like Kaminey, Haider, and Rangoon. Kaminey and Haider were both average grossers, but Rangoon was a box office flop.

So, everyone is keen to know what will be the box office fate of O Romeo.

O Romeo Vs Tu Yaa Main

O Romeo won't be getting a solo release, as even Tu Yaa Main is slated to release on February 13, 2026. While the former is a romantic-acting film, the latter is a survival thriller.

For now, we can expect O Romeo to take a better opening, but of course, everything depends on the reviews and the word of mouth. Tu Yaa Main has also started getting positive reviews from the critics. So, let's wait and watch what reviews O Romeo will get.