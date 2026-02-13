 'Die Motherf***er': Vir Das Shares Screenshot Of DM After His 'Two Indias' Monologue Goes Viral Again
Actor and standup comedian Vir Das took to X (Twitter) to share a screenshot of a DM, which read, "Die Motherf***er." Along with the screenshot, Vir tweeted, "The gentle words that float towards you like a feather on an autumn breeze every time the Two India speech goes viral... (sic)."

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Friday, February 13, 2026, 11:45 AM IST
Vir Das Gets Abusive DM | Instagram

Actor and standup comedian Vir Das' 'Two Indias' monologue went viral again after TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee mentioned it during his Lok Sabha speech. On Friday, Vir took to X (Twitter) to share a screenshot of a DM that he received after his monologue went viral again.

The DM read, "Die Motherf***er. Die a death that no one mourns fugly bi**h as* (sic)." Along with the screenshot, Vir tweeted, "Ahhhhh the gentle words that float towards you like a feather on an autumn breeze every time the Two India speech goes viral again because someone brings it up in retrospect saying how true it was (sic)."

He further wrote, "Kindness fills the air like the first rays of sunlight piercing your DMs. Upticks in views like sparrows rising towards a moist cloud resting only momentarily on a small branch to sing their patriotic song. A gift (sic)."

Netizens React To Vir Das' Tweet

Reacting to the DM screenshot that Vir shared, a netizen tweeted, "Arre Vir boss name and shame. Not that these vermin care about real shame, but still! (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "Live mother lover! Live a life that everyone wants you beautiful dwag! (sic)." One more netizen tweeted, "Why hide the identity? You should expose such filthy people. Utterly disgusting (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Earlier, while reacting to his monologue being mentioned in Lok Sabha, Vir had tweeted, "In PARLIAMENT? Really? This happened last night (sic)." Watch the video below...

At the end of the above video, Vir announced his new international tour, and his fans are excited about it.

Vir Das Movies

When it comes to movies, Vir was last seen in Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos, which was released last month. The movie also marked his directorial debut. It received mixed reviews from the critics, and failed to make a strong mark at the box office.

