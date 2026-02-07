'No Work, No Income': Vir Das Expresses His Ordeal Amid 'Two Indias' Controversy At His Book Launch; Says He Wrote 3 Films And A Web-Series

Comedian, actor and now author Vir Das recently made a candid appearance at the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival, where he launched his first memoir, The Outsider: A Memoir for Misfits. The event turned into an honest reflection on his struggle as Vir spoke openly about the professional isolation he faced following the controversy around his “Two Indias” monologue at the Kennedy Center.

Speaking at the book launch, Vir revealed how the backlash effectively impacted his career for over two years, leaving him without work or income. He described being sidelined by the mainstream industry, a phase that pushed him to step away from Mumbai and relocate to Goa with his wife.

Addressing the impact of cancel culture, he said, “Nobody talks about the bright side of being cancelled, which is I had controversy post a show at Kennedy Centre, and I had two years for myself in Goa when my wife and I shifted there. Nobody worked with me for two and a half years. So I just sat and wrote. I wrote three films, a series and this book and touchwood they are getting made in the next two to three years.”

Vir Das launched the book in conversation with Rohini Ramnathan, where the two had a conversation. The discussion struck a chord with audiences at Kala Ghoda Arts Festival.