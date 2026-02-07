 'No Work, No Income': Vir Das Expresses His Ordeal Amid 'Two Indias' Controversy At His Book Launch; Says He Wrote 3 Films And A Web-Series
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyle'No Work, No Income': Vir Das Expresses His Ordeal Amid 'Two Indias' Controversy At His Book Launch; Says He Wrote 3 Films And A Web-Series

'No Work, No Income': Vir Das Expresses His Ordeal Amid 'Two Indias' Controversy At His Book Launch; Says He Wrote 3 Films And A Web-Series

Vir Das recently made a candid appearance at the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival, where he launched his first memoir. Vir spoke openly about the professional isolation he faced following the controversy around his “Two Indias” monologue at the Kennedy Center. He described being sidelined by the mainstream industry, a phase that pushed him to step away from Mumbai and relocate to Goa with his wife.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Saturday, February 07, 2026, 05:05 PM IST
article-image

Comedian, actor and now author Vir Das recently made a candid appearance at the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival, where he launched his first memoir, The Outsider: A Memoir for Misfits. The event turned into an honest reflection on his struggle as Vir spoke openly about the professional isolation he faced following the controversy around his “Two Indias” monologue at the Kennedy Center.

Speaking at the book launch, Vir revealed how the backlash effectively impacted his career for over two years, leaving him without work or income. He described being sidelined by the mainstream industry, a phase that pushed him to step away from Mumbai and relocate to Goa with his wife.

Addressing the impact of cancel culture, he said, “Nobody talks about the bright side of being cancelled, which is I had controversy post a show at Kennedy Centre, and I had two years for myself in Goa when my wife and I shifted there. Nobody worked with me for two and a half years. So I just sat and wrote. I wrote three films, a series and this book and touchwood they are getting made in the next two to three years.”

Vir Das launched the book in conversation with Rohini Ramnathan, where the two had a conversation. The discussion struck a chord with audiences at Kala Ghoda Arts Festival.

FPJ Shorts
Karur Vysya Bank Expands Footprint With Inauguration Of 900th Branch In Chennai
Karur Vysya Bank Expands Footprint With Inauguration Of 900th Branch In Chennai
Aata Vel Zaali Out On OTT: Here's To Know Everything About Rohini Hattangadi & Dilip Prabhavalkar's Latest Film
Aata Vel Zaali Out On OTT: Here's To Know Everything About Rohini Hattangadi & Dilip Prabhavalkar's Latest Film
‘Fortunate To Be A Personal Friend’: Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim Praises PM Modi - VIDEO
‘Fortunate To Be A Personal Friend’: Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim Praises PM Modi - VIDEO
JEE Main 2026: CFI Flags 17 Errors In JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Answer Key; Demands Bonus Marks for 10 Questions
JEE Main 2026: CFI Flags 17 Errors In JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Answer Key; Demands Bonus Marks for 10 Questions

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'No Work, No Income': Vir Das Expresses His Ordeal Amid 'Two Indias' Controversy At His Book Launch;...
'No Work, No Income': Vir Das Expresses His Ordeal Amid 'Two Indias' Controversy At His Book Launch;...
Goa Gets Ready For Shigmo Festival 2026; List Of Dates When The Festivities Will Begin Across The...
Goa Gets Ready For Shigmo Festival 2026; List Of Dates When The Festivities Will Begin Across The...
Ricky Kej To Perform In Mumbai Today; Want To Attend The Concert For Free? Read On!
Ricky Kej To Perform In Mumbai Today; Want To Attend The Concert For Free? Read On!
Vada Pav Isn't Entirely Mumbai in Origin! Anthropologist Kurush F Dalal Traces The Street Food's...
Vada Pav Isn't Entirely Mumbai in Origin! Anthropologist Kurush F Dalal Traces The Street Food's...
Japan's Iconic Mount Fuji Cherry Blossom Festival Has Been Canceled Because Of Unruly Tourists? Know...
Japan's Iconic Mount Fuji Cherry Blossom Festival Has Been Canceled Because Of Unruly Tourists? Know...