'In PARLIAMENT? Really?': Vir Das Reacts To His '2 Indias' Monologue Reference Being Used In Lok Sabha By TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee

Vir Das' Show Mentioned In Parliament | X (Twitter)

We all know that Vir Das has a great sense of humours, and not just in movies and shows, he also shows his funny side on social media as well. The actor and stand-up comedian took to X on Wednesday to share a video in which he reacted to his show's reference being used by TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee during his Lok Sabha speech.

Vir tweeted the video, and wrote, "In PARLIAMENT? Really? This happened last night (sic)." Watch the video below...

In PARLIAMENT? Really? This happened last night. pic.twitter.com/6QuMcGIsg2 — Vir Das (@thevirdas) February 11, 2026

In his speech, Abhishek said that in November 2021, thousands of miles away from India at the Kennedy Centre, Vir Das, spoke about two Indias. While some laughed, some got offended.

The MP added, “Few paused to listen, but what he offered was not comedy. It was a warning, a prophecy, a mirror held up to a nation standing at the edge of its own contradictions because I, too, sir, come from two Indias.”

Reacting to Abhishek's speech in bits and parts, Vir in the above video says, “In Parliament you…? Oh, crap. I am sorry, this is happening on the floor of parliament? Don’t do it. I remember some people laughed. (laughs) Sorry, some who were offended? Who? Who paused to listen? On the floor of Parliament?”

“That’s what every single newspaper said, that it wasn’t (comedy). I’m sorry, you got a warning. No, I got a warning. Many warnings. A prophecy? In Parliament? No, it felt like broken glass. No, it was hiding in my house for a really long time. Where were you then?," the actor added.

Meanwhile, at the end of the video, Vir revealed that he is leaving the country, and announced his next world tour by saying that it is the right time to announce it.

Abhishek Banerjee Reacts To Vir Das' Video

Vir's video surely grabbed everyone's attention including Abhishek Banerjee. He tweeted, "Ah, the beauty of two Indias- in one, a comedian is questioned for talking about the ‘TWO INDIA’ divide. In the other, the same debate becomes the perfect PR for a tour announcement. Democracy does have a sense of humour. Wishing you house full shows and a smashing tour ahead @thevirdas!"

Ah, the beauty of two Indias- in one, a comedian is questioned for talking about the ‘TWO INDIA’ divide. In the other, the same debate becomes the perfect PR for a tour announcement. Democracy does have a sense of humour. Wishing you house full shows and a smashing tour ahead… https://t.co/p2ry8NGqA5 — Abhishek Banerjee (@abhishekaitc) February 11, 2026

Vir Das On Speaking In Parliament

After Vir shared the video, a netizen tweeted, "His face says it all. He is basking in the joy of redemption. Hope is - Someday @thevirdas may also be the guest of honour at the same parliament - elucidating achhe din in one #India (Sic)."

Replying to the netizen, the comedian wrote, "Sir. With respect. If I was ever invited to parliament, I would be honoured, I would write something, speak, then go straight to the airport, and take a long flight to an undisclosed location (sic)." Check out the tweet below...

Sir. With respect. If I was ever invited to parliament, I would be honoured, I would write something, speak, then go straight to the airport, and take a long flight to an undisclosed location 🙏 https://t.co/PCSSu8OelX — Vir Das (@thevirdas) February 11, 2026

Meanwhile, Vir Das was last seen in the film Happy Patel, which was released last month. The film failed to make a mark at the box office.