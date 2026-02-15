'Jo Ladki Ne Jeela Hai, ₹100 Crore Bhi Kam Hai...': Pawan Singh's Ex Akshara Singh Backs His Wife Jyoti Singh's ₹10 Crore Alimony Demand

Akshara Singh Backs Pawan Singh's Wife Jyoti Singh's ₹10 Crore Alimony Demand | Photo Via Instagram

Bhojpuri superstar and politician Pawan Singh and his wife Jyoti Singh, married in 2018, have been embroiled in a marital dispute. Jyoti has sought Rs 10 crore in maintenance from Pawan amid their ongoing divorce proceedings. Amid this, Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh, who was once in a relationship with Pawan, supported Jyoti's alimony demands, stating that she fully deserves it, calling it her 'right' and hoping she gets it.

Akshara Singh Backs Pawan Singh's Wife Jyoti's Alimony Demand

Speaking to PTI, Akshara said in Hindi, "Har ladki agar aapne shaadi ki hai, shaadi karke aap kisi ko le jaate hain, toh aapka daayitv banta hai. Ek ladki ka haq banta hai ki woh apni alimony le, toh woh sahi hai apne jagah pe. Definitely, dena hi chahiye. Agar woh 10 crore maange, chahe 20 crore maange, humko toh lagta hai 100 crore bhi kam pad jaayega. Jo ladki ne jeela hai, woh 100 crore bhi kam hai dena, so I think dena chahiye. Aur samaj ko milkar dena chahiye."

Check out the video:

VIDEO | Patna: On Jyoti Singh seeking Rs 10 crore maintenance from Bhojpuri actor Pawan Singh, Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh said, "If you marry a woman and take her into your home, it becomes your responsibility. It is a woman’s right to receive alimony, and that is absolutely… pic.twitter.com/Fr5LdL5BvO — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 14, 2026

About Akshara Singh, Pawan Singh's Relationship

Akshara and Pawan, once a popular on-screen pair, had dated for several years. Their relationship ended when Pawan got married.

According to a report by India TV, Akshara revealed that her relationship with Pawan was a bonded' one, as the actor had made her sign a relationship agreement. She described it as a 'contractual relationship.'

Pawan Singh, Jyoti Singh Controversy

Pawan Singh, often hailed as the 'Power Star' of Bhojpuri cinema, has been married twice. His first wife, Neelam Devi, tragically died by suicide shortly after their marriage. He later married Jyoti Singh, but their relationship has been marked by public disputes and accusations.

Pawan filed for divorce at the Ara Family Court, Bihar in 2022. In October 2025, a major controversy erupted when Jyoti shared a video of herself crying inconsolably, claiming that Pawan had barred her from entering his Lucknow residence. She alleged that police officers prevented her entry, stating that her husband had filed an FIR against her. Visibly distressed, she even threatened to consume poison in front of the police.

Pawan, later, denied the allegation, saying he had invited Jyoti and spoken for 1.5 hours.

'Pawan Singh Forced Me To Take Abortion Pills': Jyoti Singh

Jyoti also made shocking accusations against Pawan Singh, claiming that he forced her to take abortion pills and tortured her when she spoke out against him. She told the media, "When Pawan Ji was administering the medication to me, and when I spoke out against him, he tortured me so much that I took sleeping pills. I took 25 sleeping pills at 2 am."

However, Pawan had again denied the allegations.