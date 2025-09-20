 Sri Lanka Players Wear Black Armbands & Observe One-Minute Silence As Tribute To Dunith Wellalage's Late Father During SL Vs BAN Asia Cup Super 4 Match; Video
Amertha Rangankhar
Updated: Saturday, September 20, 2025, 08:31 PM IST
Image: Sony LIV/X

Ahead of today’s Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 clash between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, a one-minute silence was observed before the national anthem to honor the late father of Sri Lankan player Dunith Wellalage. The gesture comes as a mark of respect from both teams and the tournament organizers.

In addition to the silence, the Sri Lankan players will wear black armbands throughout the match as a symbol of mourning. Wellalage, a promising talent in the Sri Lankan lineup, has received widespread support from teammates, fans, and cricketing officials during this difficult time.

The moment is expected to be a solemn and heartfelt start to what promises to be a competitive encounter at the Dubai International Stadium, where both teams are vying for a strong position in the Super 4 stage. Players and fans alike are expected to honor the tribute, highlighting the human side of cricket amidst the high-pressure environment of international tournaments.

This tribute not only acknowledges Wellalage’s personal loss but also reinforces the spirit of solidarity and respect that runs deep in the cricketing community.

