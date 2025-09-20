India Vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025: Indian Players Led By Suryakumar Yadav Shake Hands, Hug Oman Squad After Escaping Huge Upset

Image: Sony LIV/X

In a heartwarming display of sportsmanship and mutual respect, Indian players led by captain Suryakumar Yadav walked over to shake hands and hug the Oman squad following their narrow 21-run victory in a tense group-stage clash at the Asia Cup 2025. The match, which nearly saw a historic upset, ended with India just managing to defend their total of 188 as Oman finished at 167/4 in their 20 overs.

After what was expected to be a one-sided contest, Oman put India under significant pressure with a spirited chase, staying well in the game until the final overs. Their disciplined batting and calculated aggression had the Indian camp visibly concerned, and the match came down to crucial moments where experience finally tilted the result in India's favor.

Recognizing the valiant effort from their opponents, Suryakumar Yadav led his team toward the Oman dugout, initiating handshakes, exchanging smiles, and even sharing a few hugs with the players. The gesture drew loud applause from the crowd and was widely praised on social media as a shining example of cricket’s ability to foster camaraderie beyond competition.

This gesture was especially significant as it came just days after Indian players were seen skipping handshakes with their Pakistani counterparts, a moment that triggered widespread debate and media scrutiny.

Despite coming up short, Oman won the hearts of fans and experts alike with their fearless approach and composed execution against a tournament heavyweight. For India, the close encounter served as a wake-up call, highlighting areas for improvement as they head into the Super Four stage.

The moment of shared respect at the end was a reminder that, in cricket, the spirit of the game is just as important as the scoreline and in that, both teams walked away as winners.

Bizarre! Indian Skipper Suryakumar Yadav Sits Out With Bat During Asia Cup 2025 Match Against Oman

In a surprising development during India’s final group stage match of the Asia Cup 2025 against Oman, Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav did not come out to bat, despite his team putting up a solid total of 188/8 in 20 overs. The decision raised a few eyebrows, given Suryakumar’s reputation as one of India's most explosive T20 batters.

India, having won the toss and elected to bat first, got off to a steady start with contributions from the top and middle order. Sanju Samson anchored the innings with a well-made 56, while Abhishek Sharma provided the early momentum with a quick 38. A few late-order cameos helped push the total close to the 190-mark, ensuring a strong position for India.

However, what stood out was the absence of Suryakumar Yadav in the batting lineup. With wickets falling at regular intervals, it was widely expected that the captain would walk in to stabilize or accelerate the innings. Instead, he chose to stay back, possibly to give other players more game time or preserve himself ahead of the crucial Super Four stage.

There was no official statement regarding an injury or tactical reason, but the move suggests that the Indian team management might be using the relatively easier group-stage fixture as an opportunity to test their bench strength and provide match exposure to other players in the squad.