Unbelievable! Jiten Ramanandi's Quick Reflex Gets Hardik Pandya Run Out Early During IND Vs OMA Asia Cup 2025 Match; Video

In a dramatic twist during India’s innings against Oman at the Asia Cup 2025, Hardik Pandya was run out for just 1 run off 1 ball, thanks to an exceptional piece of reflex fielding by Jiten Ramanandi. The sequence unfolded after Ramanandi bowled a dragged-length delivery over off and middle. Sanju Samson ended up hitting it straight back toward the bowler.

Ramanandi’s alertness shone as he got low to his left on the follow-through and managed to deflect the ball with his left hand onto the stumps at the non-striker’s end. Hardik Pandya, standing well outside the crease, was instantly out. The third umpire reviewed the play, but Pandya knew immediately and began walking back, marking a very brief stay at the crease.

India’s score tumbled from 72/1 to 73/3, a sudden setback in the innings, as the team lost two crucial wickets in quick succession. Pandya’s early dismissal puts pressure on the middle order, and India will now need to rebuild carefully to stay competitive in the match.

Jiten Ramanandi’s alertness and reflexes will be celebrated as one of the standout moments of the game, a perfect reminder of how quickly fortunes can change in cricket.