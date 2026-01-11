 Harshit Rana Wins Praise From Former India Stars After Impressive Bowling Against New Zealand In 1st ODI | VIDEO
Azhar KhanUpdated: Sunday, January 11, 2026, 07:15 PM IST
article-image
Vadodara, January 11: Young fast bowler Harshit Rana garnered strong praise from former India cricketers after his solid performance in the first ODI against New Zealand. Rana finished with figures of 2 for 65 in his 10 overs and his most important contribution was removing both of New Zealand's openers, who were looking dangerous at the top.

New Zealand made a strong start and reached 117 without losing a wicket. Rana broke the stand by claiming the first wicket, which turned out to be a major moment in the match. He then struck again to remove the second opener, giving India two key breakthroughs.

Former India batter Mohammed Kaif praised Rana for his growing confidence and range as a bowler. Kaif said, "Harshit Rana shows what confidence can do to a pacer. Now he bowls fast, experiments with slower ball, swings the ball and isn't scared to bowl the bouncer. Heartening sign for Indian cricket."

Former all-rounder Irfan Pathan also highlighted Rana’s impact, saying, "Harshit Rana has been consistently giving India breakthroughs. Dum hai," indicating that Rana has strength and potential.

article-image

Rana's improvements have been noticed by selectors and fans in recent months, and his performance in the ODI opener has added to the belief that India has found another promising fast-bowling option for the future.

