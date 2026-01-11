 IND vs NZ 1st ODI: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli 'Come Out Of A Closet' In Viral Felicitation In Vadodara
It is a celebration for every game Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli continue to play for Team India. The festivities continued in Baroda, with the Kotambi stadium hosting its first ever men's international fixture in the IND vs NZ 1st ODI. Kohli and Rohit were rightfully celebrated, walking out of a closet to huge cheers from the crowd during the mid innings break.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Sunday, January 11, 2026, 07:26 PM IST
article-image

Rohit Sharma was felicitated by the Baroda Cricket Association alongside Virat Kohli. The Baroda Cricket Association arranged a cupboard with life-size stickers of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. India's legendary duo were put inside the cupboard and brought out when their names were called during the mid-innings break much to the amazement of the crowd.

Rohit and Virat were both beaming with smiles as they walked out with BCCI top brass Rajiv Shukla, Mithun Manhas and Baroda Cricket Association chief Pranav Amin in attendance. ICC chief and former BCCI secretary Jay Shah was also among the guests.

Both Indian stars were felicitated with flower bouqets. The duo also signed those life size pictures to leave a collector's item for the stadium. The IND vs NZ 1st ODI on Sunday was the first ever men's international match at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara. It was a full house, with fans gathered in huge numbers to watch Virat and Rohit Sharma in action.

With limited opportunities for international cricket in centres like Vadodara, the organisers appeared keen to make the moment memorable while celebrating two players who have defined India’s dominance in the ODI format over the past decade and a half.

