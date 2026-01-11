IND vs NZ 1st ODI: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli 'Come Out Of A Closet' In Viral Felicitation In Vadodara

Rohit Sharma was felicitated by the Baroda Cricket Association alongside Virat Kohli. The Baroda Cricket Association arranged a cupboard with life-size stickers of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. India's legendary duo were put inside the cupboard and brought out when their names were called during the mid-innings break much to the amazement of the crowd.

Rohit and Virat were both beaming with smiles as they walked out with BCCI top brass Rajiv Shukla, Mithun Manhas and Baroda Cricket Association chief Pranav Amin in attendance. ICC chief and former BCCI secretary Jay Shah was also among the guests.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Both Indian stars were felicitated with flower bouqets. The duo also signed those life size pictures to leave a collector's item for the stadium. The IND vs NZ 1st ODI on Sunday was the first ever men's international match at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara. It was a full house, with fans gathered in huge numbers to watch Virat and Rohit Sharma in action.

The light-hearted moment resonated with spectators, many of whom joked on social media that the event resembled an “unboxing ceremony” for the Indian greats. Kohli and Rohit appeared equally entertained, sharing a laugh as they acknowledged the crowd’s appreciation. The occasion carried added significance given the match's historic nature. Kotambi Stadium was hosting its first-ever men’s ODI, and a crowd of nearly 35,000 turned up to witness the milestone fixture.

With limited opportunities for international cricket in centres like Vadodara, the organisers appeared keen to make the moment memorable while celebrating two players who have defined India’s dominance in the ODI format over the past decade and a half.