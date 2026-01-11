'Hindi Is Very Important...': Sanjay Bangar, Varun Aaron Get In Ugly Commentary Spat ON AIR During IND Vs NZ 1st ODI | Video

Former India cricketers Sanjay Bangar and Varun Aaron were involved in an ugly spat on air during the IND vs NZ 1st ODI on Sunday. Aaron and Bangar were on the Star Sports Hindi commentary panel and discussing the New Zealand first innings in Vadodara. Bangar did not agree with Aaron’s view and felt that he was trying too hard to protect Washington Sundar. The discussion then took an awkward turn when Aaron laughed it off.

During the 13th over of the innings, KL Rahul can be seen giving instructions to bowler Sundar from behind the stumps. Rahul spoke in Hindi trying to deliver notes to help the bowler. Aaron suggested that with Washington hailing from Tamil Nadu, his Hindi might be as strong.

Here is the full exchange between Aaron and Bangar -

Varun Aaron: I feel Washington Sundar may not have heard properly because his Hindi is not very strong, and KL Rahul was speaking to him in Hindi.

Sanjay Bangar: I don’t completely agree with you, Varun. I think you are trying too hard to defend Sundar in this situation.

Varun Aaron (laughs): I was not about defending anyone. Washington genuinely does not know Hindi very well, but KL Rahul can speak to him in Tamil a bit.

Sanjay Bangar: South Indians mostly focus on their regional languages, but Hindi is a very important language since it is the national language.

The conversation was quickly cut off by fellow commentator Jatin Sapru who read the room. Social media reactions were divided on the spat with several praising Bangar for speaking his mind. The other side of the debate saw many demanding an apology, with Hindi not officially being the national language.